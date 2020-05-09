Repatriation flights from India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

India began its first repatriation flight to bring back Indians stranded abroad via its Vande Bharat Mission on May 8. Flights have been scheduled over May 8 to May 15 under the mission.

Today, on May 9, flights have been scheduled from Dubai, Dhaka, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur, London and Doha. A total of nine flights are planned through the day, arriving in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Trichy and Mumbai.

Also Read | Repatriation flights tracker

The schedule is as follows:

- Dubai to Chennai (Arrival at Chennai: 0025 hrs)

- Dhaka to Delhi (Arrival at Delhi: 1500 hrs)

- Kuwait to Hyderabad (Arrival at Hyderabad: 1830 hrs)

- Muscat to Cochin (Arrival at Cochin: 2050 hrs)

- Sharjah to Lucknow (Arrival at Lucknow: 2050 hrs)

- Kuwait to Cochin (Arrival at Cochin: 2115 hrs)

- Kuala Lumpur to Trichy (Arrival at Trichy: 2140 hrs)

- London to Mumbai (Arrival at Mumbai: 0130 hrs on May 10)

- Doha to Cochin (Arrival at Cochin: 0140 hrs on May 10)

The announcement to begin the first phase of the repatriation drive was announced by the Centre on May 4.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The union government had announced that from May 7 to 13, 64 Air India flights will be evacuating 15,000 Indian nationals stranded across 12 nations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

This will mark India’s biggest repatriation mission since independence.