Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on departures

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have operated 31 inbound flights during the first five days of the Vande Bharat mission, bringing home 6,037 Indians who were stranded abroad amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on May 12.

Air India and Air India Express are operating a total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring in approximately 15,000 Indians who are stranded in 12 countries.

The schedule for Air India today is as follows:

> Mumbai to London (Departure time: 6.30; Arrival Time: 11.30)

> Delhi to Dhaka (Departure time: 7.00; Arrival Time: 10.00)

>Delhi to Manila (Departure time: 8.00; Arrival Time: 17.00)

> Mumbai to Ahmedabad (Departure time: 4.05; Arrival Time: 5.30)

> Ahmedabad to Mumbai (Departure time: 7; Arrival Time: 8.30)

> Delhi to Hyderabad (Departure time: 0.15; Arrival Time: 2.15)

> Hyderabad to Delhi (Departure time: 3.45; Arrival Time: 5.45)

> Delhi to Ahmedabad (Departure time: 0.05; Arrival Time: 1.30)

> Ahmedabad to Delhi (Departure time: 3.00; Arrival Time: 4.30)

> Delhi to Srinagar (Departure time: 15.00; Arrival Time: 16.30)

> Srinagar to Delhi (Departure time: 17.30; Arrival Time: 19.00)

> Cochin to Chennai (Departure time: 21.00; Arrival Time: 22.00)

> Delhi to San Francisco (Departure time: 3.30; Arrival Time: 7.00)

> Chennai to Dammam (Departure time: 9.00; Arrival Time: 11.45)

The schedule for Air India Express today is as follows:

> Dubai to Kannur (Departure time: 14:00; Arrival Time: 19:10)

> Muscat to Chennai (Departure time: 16:15; Arrival Time: 21:15)

> Dubai to Mangaluru (Departure time: 17:10; Arrival Time: 22:10)

> Doha to Thiruvananthapuram (Departure time: 17:30 ; Arrival Time: 00:40 (+1))

> Singapore to Bengaluru (Departure Time: 18:45; Arrival Time: 21.00)

> Singapore to Kochi (via Bengaluru) (Departure Time: 18:45; Arrival Time: 22:50)

