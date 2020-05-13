Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals

Air India is planning to operate 149 repatriation flights to 31 countries between May 16 and May 22 during the second phase of the Vande Bharat mission to bring back home Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, officials said.

During the first phase of the Vande Bharat mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are scheduled to operate 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring approximately 15,000 Indians from 12 countries on a payment basis.

Air India and Air India Express have operated 31 inbound flights during the first five days of the mission, bringing 6,037 stranded Indians home amid the coronavirus triggered lockdown, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation on May 12.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Today’s schedule for Air India is as follows:

> Dubai to Delhi (Arrival: 20.30)> Dubai to Delhi (Arrival: 22.00)> Dhaka to Delhi (Arrival: 13.00)> Manila to Delhi (Arrival: 22.30)> Singapore to Bangalore (Arrival: 19.45)> London to Delhi (Arrival: 22.50)> San Francisco to Delhi (Arrival: 4.15 + 2 days)> Kuwait to Mumbai (19.30)

> Jeddah to Delhi (Arrival: 23.30)

Today’s schedule for Air India Express is as follows:

> Kozhikode to Kuwait (Arrival: 12.55)

> Delhi to Dubai (Arrival: 15.00)

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country till now. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy