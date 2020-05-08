Repatriation flights to India | Evacuation plan begins to bring back Indians stranded abroad

Indian naval ships, Jalashwa and Magar, are enroute to the port of Malè, the Republic of Maldives to commence evacuation operations. Around 1,000 people are planned to be evacuated in the first trip while following the social distancing norms to stem the spread of coronavirus. The evacuated citizens will be disembarked at Kochi, Kerala and will be entrusted to the care of state authorities. (Image: pib.gov.in)