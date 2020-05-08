App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights to India | Evacuation plan begins to bring back Indians stranded abroad

India’s mega repatriation plan to bring back stranded Indian citizens from abroad began from May 7. All incoming baggage were disinfected, before handing them over to the people. Passengers having any health issues will be moved to the hospitals for further treatment.

Priyanka Roshan
India began one of the biggest evacuation mission, named Vande Bharat Mission, on May 7 to bring back Indian citizens who were stranded in other countries due to a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Twitter @DelhiAirport)


India began one of the biggest evacuation mission, named Vande Bharat Mission, on May 7 to bring back Indian citizens who were stranded in other countries due to a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Twitter @DelhiAirport)

The first batch of Indian citizens from Abu Dhabi, arrive at the airport in Kochi, Kerala on May 7 (Government of Kerala via AP)


The first batch of Indian citizens from Abu Dhabi, arrive at the airport in Kochi, Kerala on May 7. (Government of Kerala via AP)

Air India started its largest repatriation operation from Delhi-Singapore flight on May 7. The first evacuation flight AI381 brought back Indians stuck in Singapore on May 8 morning. (Image: AP)


Air India started its largest repatriation operation from Delhi-Singapore flight on May 7. The first evacuation flight AI381 brought back Indians stuck in Singapore on May 8 morning. (Image: AP)

Security officers stand guard as Indians stranded in Singapore arrive at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on May 8. (Image: AP)


Security officers stand guard as Indians stranded in Singapore arrive at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on May 8. (Image: AP)

Health workers screen stranded Indians upon their arrival from Singapore at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi on May 8. (Image: AP)


Health workers screen stranded Indians upon their arrival from Singapore at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi on May 8. (Image: AP)

Air India Express crew members seen in protective suits as the flight took all the precautionary measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic (Image: PTI)


Air India Express crew members seen in protective suits as the flight took all the precautionary measures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Image: PTI)

First two flights from the UAE land in Kerala.(Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)


First two flights from the UAE land in Kerala. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)

Two Air India flights carrying 363 passengers from the UAE reach Cochin and Kozhikode airports in Kerala. State government will now arrange for their 14-day mandatory quarantine. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)


Two Air India flights carrying 363 passengers from the UAE reach Cochin and Kozhikode airports in Kerala. State government will now arrange for their 14-day mandatory quarantine. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)

All incoming baggage were disinfected, before handing them over to the people. Passengers having any health issues will be moved to hospitals for further treatment. (Image: News18 Kerala)


All incoming baggage were disinfected, before handing them over to the people. Passengers having any health issues will be moved to hospitals for further treatment. (Image: News18 Kerala)

While the government is making their Vande Bharat Mission successful by repatriating Indian Nationals, the Indian Navy has also launched Operation ‘Samudra Setu,’ as a part of the national effort to repatriate Indian citizens overseas from May 8. (Image: pib.gov.in)


While the government is making their Vande Bharat Mission successful by repatriating Indian Nationals, the Indian Navy has also launched Operation ‘Samudra Setu,’ as a part of the national effort to repatriate Indian citizens overseas from May 8. (Image: pib.gov.in)

Indian naval ships, Jalashwa and Mgara, are enroute to the port of Malè, the Republic of Maldives to commence evacuation operations. Around 1,000 people are planned to be evacuated in the first trip while following the social distancing norms to stem the spread of coronavirus. The evacuated citizens will be disembarked at Kochi, Kerala and will be entrusted to the care of state authorities. (Image: pib.gov.in)


Indian naval ships, Jalashwa and Magar, are enroute to the port of Malè, the Republic of Maldives to commence evacuation operations. Around 1,000 people are planned to be evacuated in the first trip while following the social distancing norms to stem the spread of coronavirus. The evacuated citizens will be disembarked at Kochi, Kerala and will be entrusted to the care of state authorities. (Image: pib.gov.in)

First Published on May 8, 2020 04:18 pm

tags #Air India #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #evacuation #Indian Navy #Slideshow #Stranded Indians

