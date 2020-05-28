App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights on May 28: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As many as 1,958 residents of Gujarat stranded abroad due to worldwide travel curbs have been brought home so far in special flights started under the central government's Vande Bharat mission.

India is planning to bring back home its one lakh stranded nationals from 60 countries under the second phase of the Vande Bharat mission, officials have said.

The second phase of the mission began on May 17 and was to end on May 22. However, the government extended it till June 13.

Close

In the first phase of the mission from May 7 to 15, the government brought back around 15,000 people from 12 countries.

Air India repatriation schedule for May 28: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago
> AI 1949: Delhi (5.40) to Karaganda
> AI 1945: Delhi (6.40) to Moscow
> AI 1947: Delhi (7.35) to Kiev
> AI 0121: Delhi (13.35) to Frankfurt

> AI 1983: Delhi (14.45) to Dushanbe

Air India repatriation schedule for May 28: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0142: Paris to Delhi (9.35)
> AI 1950: Karaganda to Delhi (15.35)
> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)
> AI 1333: Narita to Mumbai (17.30)
> AI 1946: Moscow to Delhi (20.45)
> AI 1984: Dushanbe to Delhi (21.15)

> AI 1948: Kiev to Delhi (22.05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 28: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1596: Kuwait (11.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (19.00)
> IX 1434: Dubai (11.50) to Kochi (17.25)
> IX 1746: Dubai (12.50) to Kannur (18.00)
> IX 1248: Dubai (13.50) to Hyderabad (19.10)
> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (13.50) to Kochi (19.25)
> IX 1350: Muscat (14.00) to Kozhikode (19.00)
> IX 1474: Bahrain (14.10) to Kochi (21.20)
> IX 1344: Dubai (15.20) to Kozhikode (21.00)
> IX 1540: Dubai (17.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (23.00)

> IX 1342: Salalalh (15.10) to Kannur (20.40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 27: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1595: Thiruvananthapuram (7.20) to Kuwait (10.20)
> IX 1435: Kochi (8.30) to Dubai (10.50)
> IX 1745: Kannur (9.25) to Dubai (11.50)
> IX 1419: Kochi (10.20) to Abu Dhabi (12.50)
> IX 1473: Kochi (10.50) to Bahrain (13.10)
> IX 1337: Kozhikode (11.05) to Muscat (13.00)
> IX 1341: Kannur (11.15) to Salalalh (14.10)
> IX1247: Mumbai (11.20) to Dubai (12.50)
> IX 1343 : Kozhikode (11.55) to Dubai (14.20)

> IX 1539 : Thiruvananthapuram (13.40) to Dubai (16.20)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 27: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0103: Delhi (1.15) to Washington
> AI 1334: Mumbai (1.30) to Narita
> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago
> AI 1949: Delhi (5.40) to Karaganda
> AI 1955: Delhi (6.10) to Tbilisi
> AI 1945: Delhi (6.40) to Moscow
> AI 1230: Kolkata (9.30) to Dhaka
> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne
> AI 0143: Delhi (13.15) to Paris
> AI 0121: Delhi (13.35) to Frankfurt

> AI 1983: Delhi (14.45) to Dushanbe

Air India repatriation schedule for May 27: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0383: Singapore to Delhi (3.30)
> AI 0142: Paris to Delhi (4.35)
> AI 1200: Dublin to Delhi (7.30)
> AI 1231: Dhaka to Kolkata (12.30)
> AI 1950: Karaganda to Delhi (15.35)
> AI 1956: Tbilisi to Delhi (16.30)
> AI 1946: Moscow to Delhi (20.45)

> AI 1984: Dushanbe to Delhi (21.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 27: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (11:25) to Amritsar (16:05)
> IX 1434: Dubai (11.50) to Kochi (17:25)
> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (12.20) to Kozhikode (18.00)
> IX 1746: Dubai (12.50) to Kannur (18.00)
> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (13.50) to Kochi (19.25)
> IX 1344: Dubai (15.20) to Kozhikode (21.00)

> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (15.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (21.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 27: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1115: Delhi (8.00) to Abu Dhabi (10.25)
> IX 1435: Kochi (8.30) to Dubai (10.50)
> IX 1363: Kozhikode (9.10) to Abu Dhabi (11.20)
> IX 1745: Kannur (9.25) to Dubai (11.50)
> IX 1419: Kochi (10.20) to Abu Dhabi (12.50)
> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.20)

> IX 1343: Kozhikode (11.55) to Dubai (14.20)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 26: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1951: Delhi (5.05) to Bishkek
> AI 1953: Delhi (7.15) to Minsk
> AI 1947: Delhi (7.35) to Kiev

> AI 0382: Delhi (14.45) to Singapore

Air India repatriation schedule for May 26: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1323: Cebu to Mumbai (2.30)
> AI 0383: Singapore to Delhi (3.30)
> AI 1194: Vancouver to Delhi (3.30)
> AI 0140: Tel Aviv to Delhi (8.00)
> AI 0114: Birmingham to Delhi (8.50)
> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (10.30)
> AI 1952: Bishkek to Delhi (13.05)
> AI 1954: Minsk to Delhi (22.00)
> AI 1948: Kiev to Delhi (22.05)

> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (22.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 26: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (11.25) to Delhi (16.30)
> IX 1434: Dubai (11.50) to Kochi (17.25)
> IX 1746: Dubai (12.50) to Kannur (18.00)
> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (13.20) to Kozhikode (19.00)
> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (15.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (21.00)
> IX 1344: Dubai (15.20) to Kozhikode (21.00)
> IX 1376: Bahrain (16.10) to Kozhikode (23.00)
> IX 1540: Dubai (17.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (23.00)

> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (17.30) to Kannur (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 26: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1115: Delhi (8.00) to Abu Dhabi (10.25)
> IX 1435: Kochi (8.30) to Dubai (10.50)
> IX 1745: Kannur (9.25 ) to Dubai (11.50)
> IX 1363: Chennai (9.50) to Abu Dhabi (12.20)
> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.20)
> IX 1343: Kozhikode (11.55) to Dubai (14.20)
> IX 1375: Kozhikode (13.20) to Bahrain (15.10)
> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (13.40) to Dubai (16.20)

> IX 1715: Kannur (14.00) to Abu Dhabi (16.30)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 25: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1949: Delhi (5.40) to Karaganda
> AI 1945: Delhi (6.40) to Moscow
> AI 1947: Delhi (7.35) to Kiev
> AI 1324: Mumbai (9.30) to Cebu
> AI 0143: Delhi (13.15) to Paris
> AI 1199: Delhi (14.30) to Dublin
> AI 0382: Delhi (14.45) to Singapore

> AI 0139: Delhi (15.30) to Tel Aviv

Air India repatriation schedule for May 25: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0972: Doha to Delhi (0.30)
> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (3.30)
> AI 1950: Karaganda to Delhi (15.35)
> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)
> AI 0301: Sydeny to Delhi (18.35)
> AI 1946: Moscow to Delhi (20.45)

> AI 1948: Kiev to Delhi (22.05)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 24: Ex India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto
> AI 1322: Mumbai (5.45) to Manila
> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne
> AI 0113: Delhi (13.05) to Birmingham

> AI 0971: Delhi (15.15) to Doha

Air India repatriation schedule for May 24: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0130: London (2.45) to Mumbai
> AI 0188: Delhi (3.30) to Bengaluru
> AI 0383: Singapore (3.30) to Delhi

> AI 1321: Manila (21.45) to Mumbai

Air India repatriation schedule for May 23: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1193: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver
> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York
> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London
> AI 1263: Delhi (8.30) to Male
> AI 1336: Bengaluru (9.00) to Singapore
> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney
> AI 0382: Delhi (14.45) to Singapore

> AI 0973: Delhi (15.30) to Muscat

Air India repatriation schedule for May 23: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1920: Vijayawada to Hyderabad (0.00)
> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)
> AI 1264: Male to Delhi (17.30)
> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (18.35)
> AI 1337: Singapore to Bengaluru (19.45)
> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (22.45)

> AI 0974: Muscat to Delhi (23.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 23: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0434: Dubai (13:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:25)
> IX 0442: Muscat (13:45) to Kochi (18:50)
> IX 0716: Abu Dhabi (14:30) to Kannur (20:00)
> IX 0344: Dubai (15:10) to Kozhikode (20:40)
> IX 0554: Muscat (15:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:05)

> *IX 0687: Singapore (19:45) to Kochi (21:55)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 23: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0435: Kochi (10:00) to Dubai (12:45)
> IX 0443: Thiruvananthapuram (10:30) to Muscat (12:45)
> IX 0715: Kannur (11:00) to Abu Dhabi (13:30)
> IX 0343: Kozhikode (11:30) to Dubai (14:10)
> IX 0549: Thiruvananthapuram (12:30) to Muscat (14:45)

> *IX 0688: Kochi (11:30) to Singapore (18:45)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 22: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco
> AI 1312: Mumbai (5.45) to Jakarta
> AI 1332: Delhi (7.30) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 1995: Delhi (9.50) to Dubai
> AI 0265: Bengaluru (11.30) to Male

> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne

Air India repatriation schedule for May 22: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1190: Vancouver to Delhi (3.30)
> AI 0122: Rome to Delhi (7.40)
> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (10.30)
> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)
> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)
> AI 1996: Dubai to Srinagar (18.00)
> AI 0266: Male to Bengaluru (18.50)
> AI 1331: Kuala Lumpur to Delhi (19.30)
> AI 1311: Jakarta to Mumbai (20.15)

> AI 0188: Toronta to Delhi (22.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 22: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0248: Dubai (04:00) to Hyderabad (19:20)
> IX 0822: Doha (13:30) to Bengaluru (20:05)
> IX 0474: Bahrain (13:35) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:55)
> IX 0714: Muscat (14:45) to Kannur (20:00)

> IX 0434: Dubai (16:00) to Kochi (21:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 22: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0247: Chennai (10:05) to Dubai (13:00)
> IX 0473: Thiruvananthapuram (10:05) to Bahrain (12:35)
> IX 0821: Mangaluru (11:00) to Doha (12:30)
> IX 0713: Kannur (11:30) to Muscat (13:45)

> IX 0435: Kochi (12:15) to Dubai (15:00)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto
> AI 1310: Mumbai (5.45) to Jakarta
> AI 1330: Delhi (7.30) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 0987: Hyderabad (10.30) to Kuwait
> AI 0346: Chennai (11.30) to Singapore
> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

> AI 0111: Delhi (14.00) to London

Air India repatriation schedule for May 21: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (3.30)
> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (18.35)
> AI 1329: Kuala Lumpur to Delhi (19.45)
> AI 1309: Jakarta to Mumbai (20.15)
> AI 0988: Kuwait to Hyderabad (21.00)

> AI 1347: Singapore to Hyderabad (21.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0350: Muscat (11:25) to Kozhikode (16:25)
> IX 0554: Muscat (12:35) to Delhi (17:05)
> IX 0476: Doha (14:05) to Kochi (20:45)

> IX 0538: Dubai (15:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0337: Kozhikode (8:30) to Muscat (10:25)
> IX 0549: Delhi (10:00) to Muscat (11:35)
> IX 0475: Kochi (11:00) to Doha (13:05)

> IX 0537: Thiruvananthapuram (11:30) to Dubai (14:00)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto
> AI 1320: Mumbai (4.00) to Manila
> AI 1308: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta
> AI 0334: Delhi (7.30) to Bangkok
> AI 1911: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh
> AI 1923: Chennai (9.00) to Doha
> AI 1328: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 0213: Delhi (9.25) to Kathmandu
> AI 1909: Hyderabad (9.30) to Dammam
> AI 1913: Hyderabad (9.30) to Jeddah
> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne

> AI 0123: Delhi (14.15) to Rome

Air India repatriation schedule for May 20: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1402: Bhubaneshwar to Delhi (0.00)
> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (2.45)
> AI 0130: Mumbai to Kochi (6.45)
> AI 1641: Mumbai to Vijayawada (6.45)
> AI 1642: Vijayawada to Mumbai (9.30)
> AI 0214: Kathmandu to Delhi (13.15)
> AI 0335: Bangkok to Delhi (17.00)
> AI 1327: Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneshwar (18.30)
> AI 1924: Doha to Vishakhapatnam (19.15)
> AI 1910: Dammam to Bengaluru (19.45)
> AI 1319: Manila to Mumbai (20.00)
> AI 1912: Riyadh to Kannur (20.30)
> AI 1458: Vishakhapatnam to Chennai (21.30)
> AI 1327: Bhubaneshwar to Bengaluru (21.30)
> AI 1910: Bengaluru to Hyderabad (21.45)
> AI 1307: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)
> AI 1914: Jeddah to Vijayawada (22.15)
> AI 1406: Kannu to Mumbai (23.00)

> AI 1319: Mumbai to Kochi (23.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0244: Doha (13:00) to Hyderabad (19:50)
> IX 0434: Dubai (13:00) to Kochi (18:25)
> IX 0818: Muscat (13:15) to Bengaluru (18:15)
> IX 0396: Kuwait (13:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:25)
> IX 0714: Muscat (15:15) to Kannur (20:30)

> IX 0342: Salalah (15:25) to Kozhikode (20:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0435: Kochi (9:15) to Dubai (12:00)
> IX 0395: Thiruvananthapuram (9:45) to Kuwait (12:45)
> IX 0817: Mangaluru (10:35) to Muscat (12:15)
> IX 0243: Mumbai (11:00) to Doha (12:00)
> IX 0341: Thiruvananthapuram (11:30) to Salalah (14:25)

> IX 0713: Kochi (12:15) to Muscat (14:15)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1318: Mumbai (0:45) to Manila
> AI 1189: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver
> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York
> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London
> AI 1306: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta
> AI 1201: Delhi (7.00) to Dhaka
> AI 1326: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 1905: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh
> AI 1907: Chennai (9.00) to Dammam
> AI 1901: Hyderabad (11.30) to Abu Dhabi
> AI 1903: Delhi (11.50) to Dubai

> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1202: Dhaka to Srinagar (13.45)
> AI 1826: Srinagar to Delhi (16.30)
> AI 1317: Manila to Mumbai (16.45)
> AI 1325: Kuala Lumpur to Bengaluru (19.00)
> AI 1317: Mumbai to Vishakhapatnam (20.30)
> AI 1906: Riyadh to Kozhikode (20.30)
> AI 1908: Damma to Kochi (20.30)
> AI 1902: Abu Dhabi to Vishakhapatnam (20.45)
> AI 1904: Dubai to Bhubaneswar (21.15)
> AI 1404: Kochi to Chennai (22.00)
> AI 1305: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)
> AI 1325: Bengaluru to Ahmedabad (22.15)
> AI 1401: Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (22.45)

> AI 1403: Kozhikode to Mumbai (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0142: Dubai (13:00) to Delhi (18:10)
> IX 0890: Bahrain (13:30) to Hyderabad (20:25)
> IX 0790: Kuwait (14:10) to Kannur (21:10)
> IX 0774: Doha (18:40) to Kannur (01:25(+1))

> IX 0683: Kuala Lumpur (20:40) Kochi (22:15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0141: Delhi (10:00) to Dubai (12:00)
> IX 0789: Kannur (10:55) to Kuwait (13:10)
> IX 0889: Mumbai (11:10) to Bahrain (12:30)
> IX 0684: Kochi (13:00) to Kuala Lumpur (19:40)

> IX 0773: Kannur (16:00) to Doha (17:40)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time):

> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)
> AI 0112: Delhi to Varanasi (14.10)

> AI 0112: Varanasi to Gaya (16.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0818: Muscat (13.05) to Hyderabad (17.35)
> IX 0814: Dubai (13.30) to Mangaluru (18.30)
> *IX 0452: Abu Dhabi (15.15) to Kochi (20.40)

> IX 0374: Doha (15.35) to Kozhikode (22.20)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0813: Mangaluru (10.00) to Dubai (12.30)
> IX 0817: Mumbai (11.00) to Muscat (12.05)
> *IX 0419: Kochi (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.15)

> IX 0373: Kozhikode (13.00) to Doha (14.35)

*Subject to slot approvals. The schedule is subject to changes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on May 28, 2020 08:42 am

