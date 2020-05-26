App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights on May 26: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Thousands of Indians stranded across more than 40 countries are being repatriated under the Centre's 'Vande Bharat Mission'.

On May 24, the government issued fresh Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for repatriation of Indians stranded abroad due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, saying it would be a paid service and preference would be given to people in distress including pregnant women and those who had lost their jobs.

A similar SOP was also issued by the government for those who were stranded in India and desired to travel abroad.

Close

Air India repatriation schedule for May 26: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1951: Delhi (5.05) to Bishkek
> AI 1953: Delhi (7.15) to Minsk
> AI 1947: Delhi (7.35) to Kiev

> AI 0382: Delhi (14.45) to Singapore

Air India repatriation schedule for May 26: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1323: Cebu to Mumbai (2.30)
> AI 0383: Singapore to Delhi (3.30)
> AI 1194: Vancouver to Delhi (3.30)
> AI 0140: Tel Aviv to Delhi (8.00)
> AI 0114: Birmingham to Delhi (8.50)
> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (10.30)
> AI 1952: Bishkek to Delhi (13.05)
> AI 1954: Minsk to Delhi (22.00)
> AI 1948: Kiev to Delhi (22.05)

> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (22.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 26: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (11.25) to Delhi (16.30)
> IX 1434: Dubai (11.50) to Kochi (17.25)
> IX 1746: Dubai (12.50) to Kannur (18.00)
> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (13.20) to Kozhikode (19.00)
> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (15.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (21.00)
> IX 1344: Dubai (15.20) to Kozhikode (21.00)
> IX 1376: Bahrain (16.10) to Kozhikode (23.00)
> IX 1540: Dubai (17.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (23.00)

> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (17.30) to Kannur (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 26: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1115: Delhi (8.00) to Abu Dhabi (10.25)
> IX 1435: Kochi (8.30) to Dubai (10.50)
> IX 1745: Kannur (9.25 ) to Dubai (11.50)
> IX 1363: Chennai (9.50) to Abu Dhabi (12.20)
> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.20)
> IX 1343: Kozhikode (11.55) to Dubai (14.20)
> IX 1375: Kozhikode (13.20) to Bahrain (15.10)
> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (13.40) to Dubai (16.20)

> IX 1715: Kannur (14.00) to Abu Dhabi (16.30)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 25: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1949: Delhi (5.40) to Karaganda
> AI 1945: Delhi (6.40) to Moscow
> AI 1947: Delhi (7.35) to Kiev
> AI 1324: Mumbai (9.30) to Cebu
> AI 0143: Delhi (13.15) to Paris
> AI 1199: Delhi (14.30) to Dublin

> AI 0382: Delhi (14.45) to Singapore

> AI 0139: Delhi (15.30) to Tel Aviv

Air India repatriation schedule for May 25: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0972: Doha to Delhi (0.30)
> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (3.30)
> AI 1950: Karaganda to Delhi (15.35)
> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)
> AI 0301: Sydeny to Delhi (18.35)
> AI 1946: Moscow to Delhi (20.45)

> AI 1948: Kiev to Delhi (22.05)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 24: Ex India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto
> AI 1322: Mumbai (5.45) to Manila
> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne

> AI 0113: Delhi (13.05) to Birmingham

> AI 0971: Delhi (15.15) to Doha

Air India repatriation schedule for May 24: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0130: London (2.45) to Mumbai
> AI 0188: Delhi (3.30) to Bengaluru
> AI 0383: Singapore (3.30) to Delhi

> AI 1321: Manila (21.45) to Mumbai

Air India repatriation schedule for May 23: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1193: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver
> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York
> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London
> AI 1263: Delhi (8.30) to Male
> AI 1336: Bengaluru (9.00) to Singapore
> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

> AI 0382: Delhi (14.45) to Singapore

> AI 0973: Delhi (15.30) to Muscat

Air India repatriation schedule for May 23: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1920: Vijayawada to Hyderabad (0.00)
> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)
> AI 1264: Male to Delhi (17.30)
> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (18.35)
> AI 1337: Singapore to Bengaluru (19.45)

> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (22.45)

> AI 0974: Muscat to Delhi (23.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 23: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0434: Dubai (13:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:25)
> IX 0442: Muscat (13:45) to Kochi (18:50)
> IX 0716: Abu Dhabi (14:30) to Kannur (20:00)
> IX 0344: Dubai (15:10) to Kozhikode (20:40)

> IX 0554: Muscat (15:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:05)

> *IX 0687: Singapore (19:45) to Kochi (21:55)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 23: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0435: Kochi (10:00) to Dubai (12:45)
> IX 0443: Thiruvananthapuram (10:30) to Muscat (12:45)
> IX 0715: Kannur (11:00) to Abu Dhabi (13:30)
> IX 0343: Kozhikode (11:30) to Dubai (14:10)

> IX 0549: Thiruvananthapuram (12:30) to Muscat (14:45)

> *IX 0688: Kochi (11:30) to Singapore (18:45)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 22: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco
> AI 1312: Mumbai (5.45) to Jakarta
> AI 1332: Delhi (7.30) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 1995: Delhi (9.50) to Dubai

> AI 0265: Bengaluru (11.30) to Male

> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne

Air India repatriation schedule for May 22: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1190: Vancouver to Delhi (3.30)
> AI 0122: Rome to Delhi (7.40)
> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (10.30)
> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)
> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)
> AI 1996: Dubai to Srinagar (18.00)
> AI 0266: Male to Bengaluru (18.50)
> AI 1331: Kuala Lumpur to Delhi (19.30)

> AI 1311: Jakarta to Mumbai (20.15)

> AI 0188: Toronta to Delhi (22.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 22: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0248: Dubai (04:00) to Hyderabad (19:20)
> IX 0822: Doha (13:30) to Bengaluru (20:05)
> IX 0474: Bahrain (13:35) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:55)

> IX 0714: Muscat (14:45) to Kannur (20:00)

> IX 0434: Dubai (16:00) to Kochi (21:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 22: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0247: Chennai (10:05) to Dubai (13:00)
> IX 0473: Thiruvananthapuram (10:05) to Bahrain (12:35)
> IX 0821: Mangaluru (11:00) to Doha (12:30)

> IX 0713: Kannur (11:30) to Muscat (13:45)

> IX 0435: Kochi (12:15) to Dubai (15:00)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto
> AI 1310: Mumbai (5.45) to Jakarta
> AI 1330: Delhi (7.30) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 0987: Hyderabad (10.30) to Kuwait
> AI 0346: Chennai (11.30) to Singapore

> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

> AI 0111: Delhi (14.00) to London

Air India repatriation schedule for May 21: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (3.30)
> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (18.35)
> AI 1329: Kuala Lumpur to Delhi (19.45)
> AI 1309: Jakarta to Mumbai (20.15)

> AI 0988: Kuwait to Hyderabad (21.00)

> AI 1347: Singapore to Hyderabad (21.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0350: Muscat (11:25) to Kozhikode (16:25)
> IX 0554: Muscat (12:35) to Delhi (17:05)

> IX 0476: Doha (14:05) to Kochi (20:45)

> IX 0538: Dubai (15:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0337: Kozhikode (8:30) to Muscat (10:25)
> IX 0549: Delhi (10:00) to Muscat (11:35)

> IX 0475: Kochi (11:00) to Doha (13:05)

> IX 0537: Thiruvananthapuram (11:30) to Dubai (14:00)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto
> AI 1320: Mumbai (4.00) to Manila
> AI 1308: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta
> AI 0334: Delhi (7.30) to Bangkok
> AI 1911: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh
> AI 1923: Chennai (9.00) to Doha
> AI 1328: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 0213: Delhi (9.25) to Kathmandu
> AI 1909: Hyderabad (9.30) to Dammam
> AI 1913: Hyderabad (9.30) to Jeddah

> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne

> AI 0123: Delhi (14.15) to Rome

Air India repatriation schedule for May 20: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1402: Bhubaneshwar to Delhi (0.00)
> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (2.45)
> AI 0130: Mumbai to Kochi (6.45)
> AI 1641: Mumbai to Vijayawada (6.45)
> AI 1642: Vijayawada to Mumbai (9.30)
> AI 0214: Kathmandu to Delhi (13.15)
> AI 0335: Bangkok to Delhi (17.00)
> AI 1327: Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneshwar (18.30)
> AI 1924: Doha to Vishakhapatnam (19.15)
> AI 1910: Dammam to Bengaluru (19.45)
> AI 1319: Manila to Mumbai (20.00)
> AI 1912: Riyadh to Kannur (20.30)
> AI 1458: Vishakhapatnam to Chennai (21.30)
> AI 1327: Bhubaneshwar to Bengaluru (21.30)
> AI 1910: Bengaluru to Hyderabad (21.45)
> AI 1307: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)
> AI 1914: Jeddah to Vijayawada (22.15)

> AI 1406: Kannu to Mumbai (23.00)

> AI 1319: Mumbai to Kochi (23.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0244: Doha (13:00) to Hyderabad (19:50)
> IX 0434: Dubai (13:00) to Kochi (18:25)
> IX 0818: Muscat (13:15) to Bengaluru (18:15)
> IX 0396: Kuwait (13:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:25)

> IX 0714: Muscat (15:15) to Kannur (20:30)

> IX 0342: Salalah (15:25) to Kozhikode (20:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0435: Kochi (9:15) to Dubai (12:00)
> IX 0395: Thiruvananthapuram (9:45) to Kuwait (12:45)
> IX 0817: Mangaluru (10:35) to Muscat (12:15)
> IX 0243: Mumbai (11:00) to Doha (12:00)

> IX 0341: Thiruvananthapuram (11:30) to Salalah (14:25)

> IX 0713: Kochi (12:15) to Muscat (14:15)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1318: Mumbai (0:45) to Manila
> AI 1189: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver
> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York
> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London
> AI 1306: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta
> AI 1201: Delhi (7.00) to Dhaka
> AI 1326: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 1905: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh
> AI 1907: Chennai (9.00) to Dammam
> AI 1901: Hyderabad (11.30) to Abu Dhabi

> AI 1903: Delhi (11.50) to Dubai

> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1202: Dhaka to Srinagar (13.45)
> AI 1826: Srinagar to Delhi (16.30)
> AI 1317: Manila to Mumbai (16.45)
> AI 1325: Kuala Lumpur to Bengaluru (19.00)
> AI 1317: Mumbai to Vishakhapatnam (20.30)
> AI 1906: Riyadh to Kozhikode (20.30)
> AI 1908: Damma to Kochi (20.30)
> AI 1902: Abu Dhabi to Vishakhapatnam (20.45)
> AI 1904: Dubai to Bhubaneswar (21.15)
> AI 1404: Kochi to Chennai (22.00)
> AI 1305: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)
> AI 1325: Bengaluru to Ahmedabad (22.15)

> AI 1401: Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (22.45)

> AI 1403: Kozhikode to Mumbai (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0142: Dubai (13:00) to Delhi (18:10)
> IX 0890: Bahrain (13:30) to Hyderabad (20:25)
> IX 0790: Kuwait (14:10) to Kannur (21:10)

> IX 0774: Doha (18:40) to Kannur (01:25(+1))

> IX 0683: Kuala Lumpur (20:40) Kochi (22:15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0141: Delhi (10:00) to Dubai (12:00)
> IX 0789: Kannur (10:55) to Kuwait (13:10)
> IX 0889: Mumbai (11:10) to Bahrain (12:30)

> IX 0684: Kochi (13:00) to Kuala Lumpur (19:40)

> IX 0773: Kannur (16:00) to Doha (17:40)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time):

> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)

> AI 0112: Delhi to Varanasi (14.10)

> AI 0112: Varanasi to Gaya (16.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0818: Muscat (13.05) to Hyderabad (17.35)
> IX 0814: Dubai (13.30) to Mangaluru (18.30)

> *IX 0452: Abu Dhabi (15.15) to Kochi (20.40)

> IX 0374: Doha (15.35) to Kozhikode (22.20)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0813: Mangaluru (10.00) to Dubai (12.30)
> IX 0817: Mumbai (11.00) to Muscat (12.05)
> *IX 0419: Kochi (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.15)

> IX 0373: Kozhikode (13.00) to Doha (14.35)

*Subject to slot approvals. The schedule is subject to changes.

First Published on May 26, 2020 08:08 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

