Repatriation flights on May 25: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre is currently undertaking a special operation under the name of 'Vande Bharat Mission' to bring back stranded Indians from more than 40 countries.

Under the mission, the government issued a fresh Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on May 24 for the return of Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown, saying it would be a paid service and preference would be given to people in distress including pregnant women and those who had lost their jobs.

A similar SOP was also issued by the government for those who were stranded in India and desired to travel abroad.

Air India repatriation schedule for May 25: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1949: Delhi (5.40) to Karaganda> AI 1945: Delhi (6.40) to Moscow> AI 1947: Delhi (7.35) to Kiev> AI 1324: Mumbai (9.30) to Cebu> AI 0143: Delhi (13.15) to Paris> AI 1199: Delhi (14.30) to Dublin> AI 0382: Delhi (14.45) to Singapore

> AI 0139: Delhi (15.30) to Tel Aviv

Air India repatriation schedule for May 25: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0972: Doha to Delhi (0.30)> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (3.30)> AI 1950: Karaganda to Delhi (15.35)> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)> AI 0301: Sydeny to Delhi (18.35)> AI 1946: Moscow to Delhi (20.45)

> AI 1948: Kiev to Delhi (22.05)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 24: Ex India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 1322: Mumbai (5.45) to Manila> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne> AI 0113: Delhi (13.05) to Birmingham

> AI 0971: Delhi (15.15) to Doha

Air India repatriation schedule for May 24: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0130: London (2.45) to Mumbai> AI 0188: Delhi (3.30) to Bengaluru> AI 0383: Singapore (3.30) to Delhi

> AI 1321: Manila (21.45) to Mumbai

Air India repatriation schedule for May 23: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1193: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London> AI 1263: Delhi (8.30) to Male> AI 1336: Bengaluru (9.00) to Singapore> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney> AI 0382: Delhi (14.45) to Singapore

> AI 0973: Delhi (15.30) to Muscat

Air India repatriation schedule for May 23: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1920: Vijayawada to Hyderabad (0.00)> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)> AI 1264: Male to Delhi (17.30)> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (18.35)> AI 1337: Singapore to Bengaluru (19.45)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (22.45)

> AI 0974: Muscat to Delhi (23.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 23: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0434: Dubai (13:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:25)> IX 0442: Muscat (13:45) to Kochi (18:50)> IX 0716: Abu Dhabi (14:30) to Kannur (20:00)> IX 0344: Dubai (15:10) to Kozhikode (20:40)> IX 0554: Muscat (15:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:05)

> *IX 0687: Singapore (19:45) to Kochi (21:55)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 23: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0435: Kochi (10:00) to Dubai (12:45)> IX 0443: Thiruvananthapuram (10:30) to Muscat (12:45)> IX 0715: Kannur (11:00) to Abu Dhabi (13:30)> IX 0343: Kozhikode (11:30) to Dubai (14:10)> IX 0549: Thiruvananthapuram (12:30) to Muscat (14:45)

> *IX 0688: Kochi (11:30) to Singapore (18:45)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 22: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 1312: Mumbai (5.45) to Jakarta> AI 1332: Delhi (7.30) to Kuala Lumpur> AI 1995: Delhi (9.50) to Dubai> AI 0265: Bengaluru (11.30) to Male

> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne

Air India repatriation schedule for May 22: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1190: Vancouver to Delhi (3.30)> AI 0122: Rome to Delhi (7.40)> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (10.30)> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)> AI 1996: Dubai to Srinagar (18.00)> AI 0266: Male to Bengaluru (18.50)> AI 1331: Kuala Lumpur to Delhi (19.30)> AI 1311: Jakarta to Mumbai (20.15)

> AI 0188: Toronta to Delhi (22.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 22: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0248: Dubai (04:00) to Hyderabad (19:20)> IX 0822: Doha (13:30) to Bengaluru (20:05)> IX 0474: Bahrain (13:35) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:55)> IX 0714: Muscat (14:45) to Kannur (20:00)

> IX 0434: Dubai (16:00) to Kochi (21:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 22: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0247: Chennai (10:05) to Dubai (13:00)> IX 0473: Thiruvananthapuram (10:05) to Bahrain (12:35)> IX 0821: Mangaluru (11:00) to Doha (12:30)> IX 0713: Kannur (11:30) to Muscat (13:45)

> IX 0435: Kochi (12:15) to Dubai (15:00)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 1310: Mumbai (5.45) to Jakarta> AI 1330: Delhi (7.30) to Kuala Lumpur> AI 0987: Hyderabad (10.30) to Kuwait> AI 0346: Chennai (11.30) to Singapore> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

> AI 0111: Delhi (14.00) to London

Air India repatriation schedule for May 21: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (3.30)> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (18.35)> AI 1329: Kuala Lumpur to Delhi (19.45)> AI 1309: Jakarta to Mumbai (20.15)> AI 0988: Kuwait to Hyderabad (21.00)

> AI 1347: Singapore to Hyderabad (21.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0350: Muscat (11:25) to Kozhikode (16:25)> IX 0554: Muscat (12:35) to Delhi (17:05)> IX 0476: Doha (14:05) to Kochi (20:45)

> IX 0538: Dubai (15:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0337: Kozhikode (8:30) to Muscat (10:25)> IX 0549: Delhi (10:00) to Muscat (11:35)> IX 0475: Kochi (11:00) to Doha (13:05)

> IX 0537: Thiruvananthapuram (11:30) to Dubai (14:00)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 1320: Mumbai (4.00) to Manila> AI 1308: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta> AI 0334: Delhi (7.30) to Bangkok> AI 1911: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh> AI 1923: Chennai (9.00) to Doha> AI 1328: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur> AI 0213: Delhi (9.25) to Kathmandu> AI 1909: Hyderabad (9.30) to Dammam> AI 1913: Hyderabad (9.30) to Jeddah> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne

> AI 0123: Delhi (14.15) to Rome

Air India repatriation schedule for May 20: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1402: Bhubaneshwar to Delhi (0.00)> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (2.45)> AI 0130: Mumbai to Kochi (6.45)> AI 1641: Mumbai to Vijayawada (6.45)> AI 1642: Vijayawada to Mumbai (9.30)> AI 0214: Kathmandu to Delhi (13.15)> AI 0335: Bangkok to Delhi (17.00)> AI 1327: Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneshwar (18.30)> AI 1924: Doha to Vishakhapatnam (19.15)> AI 1910: Dammam to Bengaluru (19.45)> AI 1319: Manila to Mumbai (20.00)> AI 1912: Riyadh to Kannur (20.30)> AI 1458: Vishakhapatnam to Chennai (21.30)> AI 1327: Bhubaneshwar to Bengaluru (21.30)> AI 1910: Bengaluru to Hyderabad (21.45)> AI 1307: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)> AI 1914: Jeddah to Vijayawada (22.15)> AI 1406: Kannu to Mumbai (23.00)

> AI 1319: Mumbai to Kochi (23.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0244: Doha (13:00) to Hyderabad (19:50)> IX 0434: Dubai (13:00) to Kochi (18:25)> IX 0818: Muscat (13:15) to Bengaluru (18:15)> IX 0396: Kuwait (13:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:25)> IX 0714: Muscat (15:15) to Kannur (20:30)

> IX 0342: Salalah (15:25) to Kozhikode (20:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0435: Kochi (9:15) to Dubai (12:00)> IX 0395: Thiruvananthapuram (9:45) to Kuwait (12:45)> IX 0817: Mangaluru (10:35) to Muscat (12:15)> IX 0243: Mumbai (11:00) to Doha (12:00)> IX 0341: Thiruvananthapuram (11:30) to Salalah (14:25)

> IX 0713: Kochi (12:15) to Muscat (14:15)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1318: Mumbai (0:45) to Manila> AI 1189: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London> AI 1306: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta> AI 1201: Delhi (7.00) to Dhaka> AI 1326: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur> AI 1905: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh> AI 1907: Chennai (9.00) to Dammam> AI 1901: Hyderabad (11.30) to Abu Dhabi> AI 1903: Delhi (11.50) to Dubai

> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1202: Dhaka to Srinagar (13.45)> AI 1826: Srinagar to Delhi (16.30)> AI 1317: Manila to Mumbai (16.45)> AI 1325: Kuala Lumpur to Bengaluru (19.00)> AI 1317: Mumbai to Vishakhapatnam (20.30)> AI 1906: Riyadh to Kozhikode (20.30)> AI 1908: Damma to Kochi (20.30)> AI 1902: Abu Dhabi to Vishakhapatnam (20.45)> AI 1904: Dubai to Bhubaneswar (21.15)> AI 1404: Kochi to Chennai (22.00)> AI 1305: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)> AI 1325: Bengaluru to Ahmedabad (22.15)> AI 1401: Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (22.45)

> AI 1403: Kozhikode to Mumbai (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0142: Dubai (13:00) to Delhi (18:10)> IX 0890: Bahrain (13:30) to Hyderabad (20:25)> IX 0790: Kuwait (14:10) to Kannur (21:10)> IX 0774: Doha (18:40) to Kannur (01:25(+1))

> IX 0683: Kuala Lumpur (20:40) Kochi (22:15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0141: Delhi (10:00) to Dubai (12:00)> IX 0789: Kannur (10:55) to Kuwait (13:10)> IX 0889: Mumbai (11:10) to Bahrain (12:30)> IX 0684: Kochi (13:00) to Kuala Lumpur (19:40)

> IX 0773: Kannur (16:00) to Doha (17:40)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time):

> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)> AI 0112: Delhi to Varanasi (14.10)

> AI 0112: Varanasi to Gaya (16.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0818: Muscat (13.05) to Hyderabad (17.35)> IX 0814: Dubai (13.30) to Mangaluru (18.30)> *IX 0452: Abu Dhabi (15.15) to Kochi (20.40)

> IX 0374: Doha (15.35) to Kozhikode (22.20)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0813: Mangaluru (10.00) to Dubai (12.30)> IX 0817: Mumbai (11.00) to Muscat (12.05)> *IX 0419: Kochi (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.15)

> IX 0373: Kozhikode (13.00) to Doha (14.35)

*Subject to slot approvals. The schedule is subject to changes.

(With inputs from PTI)

