Last Updated : May 21, 2020 11:50 AM IST

Repatriation flights on May 21: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

In phase two of the repatriation mission, over 32,000 stranded Indians will be brought back home from 21 countries between May 16 and June 3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Punjab government has set up a facilitation centre at the Delhi airport to help people from the state coming back on special flights from abroad to return to their respective districts. Around 20,000 stranded people are expected to return to Punjab as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

Indians stranded in various countries due to COVID-19-related restrictions are being brought back in special flights under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

Under phase one of the mission, the government had helped repatriate a total of 12,000 Indians from the Gulf region as well as countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives.

In phase two, over 32,000 stranded Indians will be brought back home from 21 countries between May 16 and June 3.

Air India repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto
> AI 1310: Mumbai (5.45) to Jakarta
> AI 1330: Delhi (7.30) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 0987: Hyderabad (10.30) to Kuwait
> AI 0346: Chennai (11.30) to Singapore
> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

> AI 0111: Delhi (14.00) to London

Air India repatriation schedule for May 21: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (3.30)
> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (18.35)
> AI 1329: Kuala Lumpur to Delhi (19.45)
> AI 1309: Jakarta to Mumbai (20.15)
> AI 0988: Kuwait to Hyderabad (21.00)

> AI 1347: Singapore to Hyderabad (21.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0350: Muscat (11:25) to Kozhikode (16:25)
> IX 0554: Muscat (12:35) to Delhi (17:05)
> IX 0476: Doha (14:05) to Kochi (20:45)

> IX 0538: Dubai (15:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0337: Kozhikode (8:30) to Muscat (10:25)
> IX 0549: Delhi (10:00) to Muscat (11:35)
> IX 0475: Kochi (11:00) to Doha (13:05)

> IX 0537: Thiruvananthapuram (11:30) to Dubai (14:00)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto
> AI 1320: Mumbai (4.00) to Manila
> AI 1308: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta
> AI 0334: Delhi (7.30) to Bangkok
> AI 1911: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh
> AI 1923: Chennai (9.00) to Doha
> AI 1328: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 0213: Delhi (9.25) to Kathmandu
> AI 1909: Hyderabad (9.30) to Dammam
> AI 1913: Hyderabad (9.30) to Jeddah
> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne

> AI 0123: Delhi (14.15) to Rome

Air India repatriation schedule for May 20: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1402: Bhubaneshwar to Delhi (0.00)
> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (2.45)
> AI 0130: Mumbai to Kochi (6.45)
> AI 1641: Mumbai to Vijayawada (6.45)
> AI 1642: Vijayawada to Mumbai (9.30)
> AI 0214: Kathmandu to Delhi (13.15)
> AI 0335: Bangkok to Delhi (17.00)
> AI 1327: Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneshwar (18.30)
> AI 1924: Doha to Vishakhapatnam (19.15)
> AI 1910: Dammam to Bengaluru (19.45)
> AI 1319: Manila to Mumbai (20.00)
> AI 1912: Riyadh to Kannur (20.30)
> AI 1458: Vishakhapatnam to Chennai (21.30)
> AI 1327: Bhubaneshwar to Bengaluru (21.30)
> AI 1910: Bengaluru to Hyderabad (21.45)
> AI 1307: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)
> AI 1914: Jeddah to Vijayawada (22.15)
> AI 1406: Kannu to Mumbai (23.00)

> AI 1319: Mumbai to Kochi (23.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0244: Doha (13:00) to Hyderabad (19:50)
> IX 0434: Dubai (13:00) to Kochi (18:25)
> IX 0818: Muscat (13:15) to Bengaluru (18:15)
> IX 0396: Kuwait (13:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:25)
> IX 0714: Muscat (15:15) to Kannur (20:30)

> IX 0342: Salalah (15:25) to Kozhikode (20:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0435: Kochi (9:15) to Dubai (12:00)
> IX 0395: Thiruvananthapuram (9:45) to Kuwait (12:45)
> IX 0817: Mangaluru (10:35) to Muscat (12:15)
> IX 0243: Mumbai (11:00) to Doha (12:00)
> IX 0341: Thiruvananthapuram (11:30) to Salalah (14:25)

> IX 0713: Kochi (12:15) to Muscat (14:15)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1318: Mumbai (0:45) to Manila
> AI 1189: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver
> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York
> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London
> AI 1306: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta
> AI 1201: Delhi (7.00) to Dhaka
> AI 1326: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 1905: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh
> AI 1907: Chennai (9.00) to Dammam
> AI 1901: Hyderabad (11.30) to Abu Dhabi
> AI 1903: Delhi (11.50) to Dubai

> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1202: Dhaka to Srinagar (13.45)
> AI 1826: Srinagar to Delhi (16.30)
> AI 1317: Manila to Mumbai (16.45)
> AI 1325: Kuala Lumpur to Bengaluru (19.00)
> AI 1317: Mumbai to Vishakhapatnam (20.30)
> AI 1906: Riyadh to Kozhikode (20.30)
> AI 1908: Damma to Kochi (20.30)
> AI 1902: Abu Dhabi to Vishakhapatnam (20.45)
> AI 1904: Dubai to Bhubaneswar (21.15)
> AI 1404: Kochi to Chennai (22.00)
> AI 1305: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)
> AI 1325: Bengaluru to Ahmedabad (22.15)
> AI 1401: Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (22.45)

> AI 1403: Kozhikode to Mumbai (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0142: Dubai (13:00) to Delhi (18:10)
> IX 0890: Bahrain (13:30) to Hyderabad (20:25)
> IX 0790: Kuwait (14:10) to Kannur (21:10)
> IX 0774: Doha (18:40) to Kannur (01:25(+1))

> IX 0683: Kuala Lumpur (20:40) Kochi (22:15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0141: Delhi (10:00) to Dubai (12:00)
> IX 0789: Kannur (10:55) to Kuwait (13:10)
> IX 0889: Mumbai (11:10) to Bahrain (12:30)
> IX 0684: Kochi (13:00) to Kuala Lumpur (19:40)

> IX 0773: Kannur (16:00) to Doha (17:40)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time):

> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)
> AI 0112: Delhi to Varanasi (14.10)

> AI 0112: Varanasi to Gaya (16.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0818: Muscat (13.05) to Hyderabad (17.35)
> IX 0814: Dubai (13.30) to Mangaluru (18.30)
> *IX 0452: Abu Dhabi (15.15) to Kochi (20.40)

> IX 0374: Doha (15.35) to Kozhikode (22.20)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0813: Mangaluru (10.00) to Dubai (12.30)
> IX 0817: Mumbai (11.00) to Muscat (12.05)
> *IX 0419: Kochi (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.15)

> IX 0373: Kozhikode (13.00) to Doha (14.35)

*Subject to slot approvals. The schedule is subject to changes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 21, 2020 11:50 am

#Air India #coronavirus #India #World News

