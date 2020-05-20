App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights on May 20: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

In phase two of the government's mega evacuation mission, over 32,000 stranded Indians will be brought back home from 21 countries between May 16 and June 3

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Over 1,900 people have returned to Mumbai from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission so far.

In a statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said 1,972 Indians were brought back to Mumbai from 10 countries in 13 special flights, while at least 27 more flights were expected to arrive in the city. Of these passengers, 822 were from Mumbai itself, 1,025 belonged to other parts of Maharashtra and 125 were from other states, he said.

Meanwhile, 26 Indian scientists stranded in South Africa's Cape Town due to the coronavirus lockdown will be heading back home this week.  They were on a mission to Antarctica and got stuck in South Africa three months ago after the imposition of the lockdown.

Close

Indians stranded in various countries due to COVID-19-related restrictions are being brought back in special flights under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

related news

Under phase one of the mission, the government has evacuated a total of 12,000 Indians from the Gulf region as well as countries like the US, the UK, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives.

In phase two of the government's mega evacuation mission, over 32,000 stranded Indians will be brought back home from 21 countries between May 16 and June 3.

Air India repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto
> AI 1320: Mumbai (4.00) to Manila
> AI 1308: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta
> AI 0334: Delhi (7.30) to Bangkok
> AI 1911: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh
> AI 1923: Chennai (9.00) to Doha
> AI 1328: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 0213: Delhi (9.25) to Kathmandu
> AI 1909: Hyderabad (9.30) to Dammam
> AI 1913: Hyderabad (9.30) to Jeddah
> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne

> AI 0123: Delhi (14.15) to Rome

Air India repatriation schedule for May 20: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1402: Bhubaneshwar to Delhi (0.00)
> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (2.45)
> AI 0130: Mumbai to Kochi (6.45)
> AI 1641: Mumbai to Vijayawada (6.45)
> AI 1642: Vijayawada to Mumbai (9.30)
> AI 0214: Kathmandu to Delhi (13.15)
> AI 0335: Bangkok to Delhi (17.00)
> AI 1327: Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneshwar (18.30)
> AI 1924: Doha to Vishakhapatnam (19.15)
> AI 1910: Dammam to Bengaluru (19.45)
> AI 1319: Manila to Mumbai (20.00)
> AI 1912: Riyadh to Kannur (20.30)
> AI 1458: Vishakhapatnam to Chennai (21.30)
> AI 1327: Bhubaneshwar to Bengaluru (21.30)
> AI 1910: Bengaluru to Hyderabad (21.45)
> AI 1307: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)
> AI 1914: Jeddah to Vijayawada (22.15)
> AI 1406: Kannu to Mumbai (23.00)

> AI 1319: Mumbai to Kochi (23.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0244: Doha (13:00) to Hyderabad (19:50)
> IX 0434: Dubai (13:00) to Kochi (18:25)
> IX 0818: Muscat (13:15) to Bengaluru (18:15)
> IX 0396: Kuwait (13:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:25)
> IX 0714: Muscat (15:15) to Kannur (20:30)

> IX 0342: Salalah (15:25) to Kozhikode (20:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0435: Kochi (9:15) to Dubai (12:00)
> IX 0395: Thiruvananthapuram (9:45) to Kuwait (12:45)
> IX 0817: Mangaluru (10:35) to Muscat (12:15)
> IX 0243: Mumbai (11:00) to Doha (12:00)
> IX 0341: Thiruvananthapuram (11:30) to Salalah (14:25)

> IX 0713: Kochi (12:15) to Muscat (14:15)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1318: Mumbai (0:45) to Manila
> AI 1189: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver
> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York
> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London
> AI 1306: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta
> AI 1201: Delhi (7.00) to Dhaka
> AI 1326: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 1905: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh
> AI 1907: Chennai (9.00) to Dammam
> AI 1901: Hyderabad (11.30) to Abu Dhabi
> AI 1903: Delhi (11.50) to Dubai

> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1202: Dhaka to Srinagar (13.45)
> AI 1826: Srinagar to Delhi (16.30)
> AI 1317: Manila to Mumbai (16.45)
> AI 1325: Kuala Lumpur to Bengaluru (19.00)
> AI 1317: Mumbai to Vishakhapatnam (20.30)
> AI 1906: Riyadh to Kozhikode (20.30)
> AI 1908: Damma to Kochi (20.30)
> AI 1902: Abu Dhabi to Vishakhapatnam (20.45)
> AI 1904: Dubai to Bhubaneswar (21.15)
> AI 1404: Kochi to Chennai (22.00)
> AI 1305: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)
> AI 1325: Bengaluru to Ahmedabad (22.15)
> AI 1401: Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (22.45)

> AI 1403: Kozhikode to Mumbai (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0142: Dubai (13:00) to Delhi (18:10)
> IX 0890: Bahrain (13:30) to Hyderabad (20:25)
> IX 0790: Kuwait (14:10) to Kannur (21:10)
> IX 0774: Doha (18:40) to Kannur (01:25(+1))

> IX 0683: Kuala Lumpur (20:40) Kochi (22:15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0141: Delhi (10:00) to Dubai (12:00)
> IX 0789: Kannur (10:55) to Kuwait (13:10)
> IX 0889: Mumbai (11:10) to Bahrain (12:30)
> IX 0684: Kochi (13:00) to Kuala Lumpur (19:40)

> IX 0773: Kannur (16:00) to Doha (17:40)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time):

> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)
> AI 0112: Delhi to Varanasi (14.10)

> AI 0112: Varanasi to Gaya (16.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0818: Muscat (13.05) to Hyderabad (17.35)
> IX 0814: Dubai (13.30) to Mangaluru (18.30)
> *IX 0452: Abu Dhabi (15.15) to Kochi (20.40)

> IX 0374: Doha (15.35) to Kozhikode (22.20)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0813: Mangaluru (10.00) to Dubai (12.30)
> IX 0817: Mumbai (11.00) to Muscat (12.05)
> *IX 0419: Kochi (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.15)

> IX 0373: Kozhikode (13.00) to Doha (14.35)

*Subject to slot approvals. The schedule is subject to changes.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on May 20, 2020 11:32 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #India #World News

