Last Updated : May 18, 2020 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation Flights on May 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

In phase two of the government's mega evacuation mission, thousands of stranded Indians will be brought back home from 21 countries between May 16 and June 3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Indians stranded in various countries due to COVID-19-related restrictions are being brought back in special flights under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

The government launched the mission on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Under phase one of the mission, the government has evacuated a total of 12,000 Indians from the Gulf region as well as countries like the US, the UK, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

In phase two of the government's mega evacuation mission, thousands of stranded Indians will be brought back home from 21 countries between May 16 and June 3, reports suggest.

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time):

> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)
> AI 0112: Delhi to Varanasi (14.10)

> AI 0112: Varanasi to Gaya (16.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0818: Muscat (13.05) to Hyderabad (17.35)
> IX 0814: Dubai (13.30) to Mangaluru (18.30)
> *IX 0452: Abu Dhabi (15.15) to Kochi (20.40)

> IX 0374: Doha (15.35) to Kozhikode (22.20)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0813: Mangaluru (10.00) to Dubai (12.30)
> IX 0817: Mumbai (11.00) to Muscat (12.05)
> *IX 0419: Kochi (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.15)

> IX 0373: Kozhikode (13.00) to Doha (14.35)

*Subject to slot approvals. The schedule is subject to changes.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic


First Published on May 18, 2020 08:52 am

