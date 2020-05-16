App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation Flights on May 16: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

In phase two of the government's mega evacuation mission, over 32,000 stranded Indians will be brought back home from 21 countries between May 16 and May 22

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Indians stranded in various countries due to COVID-19-related restrictions are being brought back in special flights under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

The government launched the mission on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Under the phase one of the mission, the government has evacuated a total of 12,000 Indians from the Gulf region as well as countries like the US, the UK, Philipines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

In phase two of the government's mega evacuation mission, over 32,000 stranded Indians will be brought back home from 21 countries from May 16 to 22, news agency PTI has reported citing official sources.

Schedule of flights on May 16:

> IX 0434: Dubai (13.00) to Kochi (18.25)

> IX 0538: Abu Dhabi (17:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (22.40)

> *IX 0348: Abu Dhabi (18:00) Kozhikode (23:30)

*Subject to slot approvals

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on May 16, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #world

