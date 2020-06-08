Repatriation flights on June 8: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

In the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission from May 7 to 15, the government evacuated around 15,000 people from 12 countries. The second phase of the evacuation mission was scheduled from May 17 to 22. However, the government has extended it till June 13.

The Centre has begun preparation for the third phase of the mission after completion of the second phase of repatriations on June 13.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 8: Ex-India to foreign stations

> AI 1965: Delhi (10.00) to Istanbul (13.155)

> AI 0905: Chennai (13.30) to Dubai (16.00)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 8: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 0906: Dubai (17.00) to Chennai (22.35)

> AI 1966: Istanbul (15.25) to Delhi (00.00)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 7: Ex-India to foreign stations

> AI 1943: DELHI (09.00) to KUWAIT (10:50)> AI 0907: CHENNAI (10:50) to MUSCAT (13:25)

> AI 1965: DELHI (10:00) to ISTANBUL (13:55 on June 8)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 7: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 0168: DELHI (09:15) to MUMBAI (11:25)> AI 1307: AUCKLAND (04:00) to DELHI (13:30)> AI 0313: INCHEON (09:30) to DELHI (14:00)> AI 1944: KUWAIT (11:50) to DELHI (18:20)> AI 0908: MUSCAT (14:25) to CHENNAI (19:35)> AI 0120: FRANKFURT (21:15) to DELHI (08:30 on June 8)> AI 0128: LONDON (22:00) to MUMBAI (11:20)

> AI 0144: NEWARK (23:55) to MUMBAI (00:15)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 5: Ex-India to foreign stations

> AI 0127: Delhi 02:20 Chicago 07:25>AI 0961: Mumbai 06:25 Nairobi 10:00>AI 1983: Mumbai 07:30 Djibouti 10:00>AI 0340: Mumbai 10:30 Bangkok 16:10>AI 1937: Chennai 10:30 Dammam 13:15>AI 1943: Delhi 13:10 Kuwait 15:00

>AI 0167: Delhi 14:50 Stockholm 18:40

Air India repatriation schedule for June 5: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

>AI 1763 Kolkata 02:00 Delhi 04:00>AI 1984 Djibouti 11:00 Kochi 18:45>AI 0341 Bangkok 17:10 Mumbai 19:45>AI 0962 Nairobi 11:30 Mumbai 20:00>AI 1938 Dammam 14:15 Chennai 21:45>AI 1984 Kochi 19:45 Mumbai 21:45>AI 1944 Kuwait 16:00 Delhi 22:30>AI 0341 Mumbai 20:45 Bengaluru 22:45>AI 0962 Mumbai 21:00 Delhi 23:10

>AI 0120 Frankfurt 21:15 Delhi 08:30 (06-Jun-20)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 4: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0991: Delhi (7.00) to Jeddah> AI 0971: Delhi (8.30) to Doha> AI 1933: Chennai (8.30) to Riyadh> AI 1979: Mumbai (8.30) to Mauritius> AI 1943: Delhi (9.00) to Kuwait> AI 913: Delhi (12.45) to Dammam> AI 1306: Delhi (13.30) to Auckland

> AI 0121: Delhi (13.35) to Frankfurt

Air India repatriation schedule for June 4: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1982: Mauritius to Delhi (1.30)> AI 0122: Rome to Delhi (7.40)> AI 1930: Doha to Lucknow (17.50)> AI 1944: Kuwait to Delhi (18.20)> AI 1992: Jeddah to Srinagar (18.30)> AI 1934: Riyadh to Chennai (20.40)> AI 1980: Mauritius to Mumbai (22.15)

> AI 1920: Dammam to Kolkata (23.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 4: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1196: Dubai (11.30) to Jaipur (16.15)> IX 1434: Dubai (11.50) to Kochi (17.25)> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (12.20) to Kozhikode (18.00)> IX 1774: Doha (13.15) to Kannur (20.00)> IX 1248: Dubai (13.50) to Hyderabad (19.10)> IX 1612: Dubai (15.20) to Madurai (20.55)> IX 1396: Kuwait (15.40) to Kozhikode (23.00)> IX 1538: Muscat (15.40) to Thiruvananthapuram (21.00)> IX 1442: Muscat (15.45) to Kochi (21.00)

> IX 1540: Dubai (17.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 4: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1195: Delhi (8.30) to Dubai (10.30)> IX 1435: Kochi (8.30) to Dubai (10.50)> IX 1363: Kozhikode (9.10) to Abu Dhabi (11.20)> IX 1773: Kannur (10.35) to Doha (12.15)> IX 1247: Mumbai (11.20) to Dubai (12.50)> IX 1611: Chennai (11.20) to Dubai (14.20)> IX 1395: Kozhikode (12.15) to Kuwait (14.40)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (12.25) to Muscat (14.40)> IX 1443: Kochi (12.30) to Muscat (14.45)

> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (13.40) to Dubai (16.20)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 3: Ex India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 1975: Delhi (7.35) to Kiev> AI 1981: Delhi (8.30) to Mauritius> AI 0973: Delhi (10.55) to Muscat> AI 1925: Chennai (11.00) to Doha> AI 1917: Bengaluru (11.45) to Dubai> AI 0995: Delhi (13.15) to Dubai

> AI 0123: Delhi (14.15) to Rome

Air India repatriation schedule for June 3: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1198: Dublin to Delhi (2.00)> AI 1954: Moscow to Delhi (11.40)> AI 1974: Muscat to Bhubaneswar (19.45)> AI 1918: Dubai to Bengaluru (20.15)> AI 1926: Doha to Chennai (20.45)> AI 1976: Kiev to Delhi (22.05)

> AI 0918: Dubai to Kolkata (22.35)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 3: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (11.25) to Amritsar (16.05)> IX 1434: Dubai (11.50) to Kochi (17.25)> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (12.20) to Kozhikode (18.00)> IX 1746: Dubai (12.50) to Kannur (18.00)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (13.50) to Kochi (19.25)> IX 1344: Dubai (15.20) to Kozhikode (21.00)> IX 1539: Abu Dhabi (15.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (21.00)> IX 1374: Doha (15.45) to Thiruvananthapuram (23.00)> IX 1714: Muscat (16.15) to Kannur (21.30)

> IX 1612: Dubai (16.50) to Trichy (22.25)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 3: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1115: Delhi (8.00) to Abu Dhabi (10.25)> IX 1435: Kochi (8.30) to Dubai (10.50)> IX 1363: Kozhikode (9.10) to Abu Dhabi (11.20)> IX 1745: Kannur (9.25) to Dubai (11.50)> IX 1419: Kochi (10.20) to Abu Dhabi (12.50)> IX 1611: Chennai (12.50) to Dubai (15.50)> IX 1538: Thiruvananthapuram (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.20)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (11.55) to Dubai (14.20)> IX 1373: Thiruvananthapuram (12.35) to Doha (14.45)

> IX 1713: Kannur (13.00) to Muscat (15.15)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 2: Ex India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 1951: Delhi (5.05) to Bishkek> AI 1963: Delhi (6.05) to Bishkek> AI 1977: Delhi (6.40) to Moscow> AI 0973: Delhi (10.20) to Muscat> AI 0991: Delhi (11.15) to Jeddah> AI 0995: Delhi (13.15) to Dubai

> AI 1953: Delhi (21.35) to Moscow

Air India repatriation schedule for June 2: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1952: Bishkek to Delhi (13.05)> AI 1964: Bishkek to Delhi (14.05)> AI 1974: Muscat to Srinagar (18.05)> AI 1978: Moscow to Delhi (20.45)> AI 1916: Dubai to Chandigarh (21.10)

> AI 1992: Jeddah to Delhi (22.55)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 2: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (11.25) to Delhi (16.30)> IX 1434: Dubai (11.50) to Kochi (17.25)> IX 1496: Kuwait (12.00) to Kochi (19.30)> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (12.20) to Kozhikode (18.00)> IX 1746: Dubai (12.50) to Kannur (18.00)> IX 1476: Doha (14.35) to Kochi (21.30)> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (15.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (21.00)> IX 1612: Dubai (15.20) to Coimbatore (20.55)> IX 1376: Bahrain (16.10) to Kozhikode (23.00)> IX 1540: Dubai (17.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (23.00)

> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (17.30) to Kannur (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 2: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1115: Delhi (8.00) to Abu Dhabi (10.25)> IX 1495: Kochi (8.10) to Kuwait (11.00)> IX 1435: Kochi (8.30) to Dubai (10.50)> IX 1363: Kozhikode (9.10) to Abu Dhabi (11.20)> IX 1746: Kannur (9.25) to Dubai (11.50)> IX 1611: Chennai (11.20) to Dubai (14.20)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.20)> IX 1475: Kochi (11.50) to Doha (13.35)> IX 1375: Kozhikode (13.20) to Bahrain (15.10)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (13.40) to Dubai (16.20)

> IX 1715: Kannur (14.00) to Abu Dhabi (16.30)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 1: Ex India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 1973: DELHI to ALMATY (4:40)> AI 1951: DELHI to BISHKEK (5:20)> AI 1921: DELHI to LAGOS (5:30)> AI 0925: DELHI to RIYADH (8:00)> AI 0995: DELHI to DUBAI (8:05)> AI 1197: DELHI to DUBLIN (8:30)> AI 0989: MUMBAI to KUWAIT (9:00)> AI 1230: KOLKATA to DHAKA (9:30)> AI 0913: DELHI to DAMMAM (12:30)

> AI 0983: MUMBAI to DUBAI (13:35)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 1: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1922: LAGOS to DELHI (4:00)> AI 0136: MADRID to DELHI (8:25)> AI 1231: DHAKA to KOLKATA (12:30)> AI 1952: BISHKEK to DELHI (13:20)> AI 1974: ALMATY to DELHI (13:20)> AI 0307: NARITA to DELHI (17:00)> AI 1996: DUBAI to GAYA (17:00)> AI 1990: KUWAIT to AHMEDABAD (18:20)> AI 1948: RIYADH to LUCKNOW (20:00)> AI 1913: DUBAI to GOA (21:25)

> AI 0914: DAMMAM to DELHI (21:30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 1: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1396: KUWAIT (11:20) to THIRUVANANTHAPURAM (19:00)> IX 1434: DUBAI (11:50) to KOCHI (17:25)> IX 1746: DUBAI (12:50) to KANNUR (18:00)> IX 1452: ABU DHABI (13:50) to KOCHI (19:25)> IX 1350: MUSCAT (14:00) to KOZHIKODE (19:00)> IX 1474: BAHRAIN (14:10) to KOCHI (21:20)> IX 1342: SALALAH (15:10) to KANNUR (20:40)> IX 1344: DUBAI (15:20) to KOZHIKODE (21:00)> IX 1716: ABU DHABI (16:30) to KANNUR (22:00)

> IX 1540: DUBAI to (17:20) to THIRUVANANTHAPURAM (23:00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 1: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1395: THIRUVANNTHAPURAM (7:20) to KUWAIT (10:20)> IX 1435: KOCHI (8:30) to DUBAI (10:50)> IX 1745: KANNUR (9:25) to DUBAI (11:50)> IX 1419: KOCHI (10:20) to ABU DHABI (12:50)> IX 1473: KOCHI (10:50) to BAHRAIN (13:10)> IX 1337: KOZHIKODE (11:05) to MUSCAT (13:00)> IX 1341: KANNUR (11:15) to SALALAH (14:10)> IX 1343: KOZHIKODE (11:55) to DUBAI (14:20)> IX 1715: MANGALURU (13:00) to ABU DHABI (15:30)

> IX 1539: THIRUVANANTHAPURAM (13:40) to DUBAI (16:20)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 31: Ex India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 1971 DELHI (4:40) to ASTANA> AI 1945 DELHI (6:40) to MOSCOW> AI 0971 DELHI (7:30) to DOHA> AI 1947 DELHI (7:35) to KIEV> AI 0913 DELHI (8:30) to DAMMAM> AI 1935 HYDERABAD (8:30) to RIYADH> AI 0989 MUMBAI (9:00) to KUWAIT> AI 0921: MUMBAI (9:30) to RIYADH

> AI 0911: MUMBAI (13:35) to DUBAI

Air India repatriation schedule for May 31: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 0126: CHICAGO to DELHI (0:30)> AI 1972: ASTANA to DELHI (14:30)> AI 972: DOHA to DELHI (16:30)> AI 1940 DAMMAM to SRINAGAR (17:30)> AI 1990: KUWAIT to JAIPUR (18:30)> AI 1936: RIYADH to HYDERABAD (20:20)> AI 1946: MOSCOW to DELHI (20:45)> AI 1912: DUBAI to AHMEDABAD (20:55)> AI 0928: RIYADH to TRIVANDRUM (21:00)

> AI 1948: KIEV to DELHI (22:05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 31: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1434: DUBAI (11:50) to KOCHI (17:25)> IX 1348: ABU DHABI 12:20 KOZHIKODE (18:00)> IX 1746: DUBAI (12:50) to KANNUR (18:00)> IX 1248: DUBAI (13:50) to HYDERABAD (19:10)> IX 1342: SALALAH (15:10) to KANNUR (20:40)> IX 1344: DUBAI (15:20) to KOZHIKODE (21:00)> IX 1538: ABU DHABI (15:20) to THIRUVANANTHAPURAM (21:00)

> IX 1540: DUBAI (17:20) to THIRUVANANTHAPURAM (23:00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 31: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1435: KOCHI (8:30) to DUBAI (10:50)> IX 1363: KOZHIKODE (9:10) to ABU DHABI (11:20)> IX 1745: KANNUR (9:25) to DUBAI (11:50)> IX 1341: KANNUR (11:15) to SALALAH (14:10)> IX 1247: MUMBAI (11:20) to DUBAI (12:50)> IX 1537: THIRUVANANTHAPURAM (11:30) to ABU DHABI (14:20)> IX 1343: KOZHIKODE (11:55) to DUBAI (14:20)

> IX 1539: THIRUVAN ANTHAPURAM (13:40) to DUBAI (16:20)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 30: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1961: Delhi (5.30) to Astana> AI 1316: Delhi (6.30) to Manila> AI 1945: Delhi (6.40) to Moscow> AI 1947: Delhi (7.35) to Kiev> AI 1985: Mumbai (9.30) to Jeddah> AI 0973: Delhi (10.55) to Muscat> AI 0951: Hyderabad (11.45) to Dubai> AI 0985: Mumbai (11.55) to Muscat> AI 0971: Delhi (12.15) to Doha> AI 0135: Delhi (12.25) to Madrid> AI 0995: Delhi (13.15) to Dubai> AI 0969: Mumbai (14.30) to Doha

> AI 0306: Delhi (23.15) to Narita

Air India repatriation schedule for May 30: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (0.30)> AI 0120: Franfurt to Delhi (8.30)> AI 1962: Astana to Delhi (15.20)> AI 1974: Muscat to Jaipur (18.30)> AI 1986: Muscat to Ahmedabad (18.55)> AI 0952: Dubai to Hyderabad (19.50)> AI 1946: Moscow to Delhi (20.45)> AI 0996: Dubai to Delhi (21.10)> AI 0972: Doha to Delhi (21.30)> AI 1315: Manila to Delhi (21.30)> AI 1948: Kiev to Delhi (22.05)> AI 1960: Jeddah to Kozhikode (22.05)

> AI 1928: Doha to Ahmedabad (23.05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 30: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1194: Dubai (11.30) to Lucknow (17.00)> IX 1434: Dubai (11:50) to Kochi (17:25)> IX 1746: Dubai (12:50) to Kannur (18:00)> IX 1790: Kuwait (13:30) to Kannur (20:30)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (13:50) to Kochi (19:25)> IX 1476: Doha (14:35) to Kochi (21:30)> IX 1344: Dubai (15:20) to Kozhikode (21:00)> IX 1554: Muscat (15:40) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:00)> IX 1376: Bahrain (16:10) to Kozhikode (23:00)

> IX 1540: Dubai (17:20) to Thiruvananthapuram (23:00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 30: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1193: Delhi (8.30) to Dubai (10.30)> IX 1435: Kochi (8.30) to Dubai (10.50)> IX 1745: Kannur (9.25) to Dubai (11.50)> IX 1789: Kannur (10.10) to Kuwait (12.30)> IX 1419: Kochi (10.20) to Abu Dhabi (12.50)> IX 1475: Kochi (11.50) to Doha (13.35)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (11.55) to Dubai (14.20)> IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram (12.25) to Muscat (14.40)> IX 1375: Kozhikode (13.20) to Bahrain (15.10)

> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (13.40) to Dubai (16.20)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 29: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1957: Delhi (4.40) to Almaty> AI 1959: Delhi (6.15) to Yerevan> AI 0925: Delhi (7.00) to Riyadh> AI 1969: Delhi (7.30) to Cairo> AI 1947: Delhi (7.35) to Kiev> AI 0275: Mumbai (8.30) to Colombo> AI 0931: Mumbai (8.30) to Jeddah> AI 1239: Mumbai (8.30) to Yangon> AI 0989: Mumbai (11.00) to Kuwait> AI 0951: Hyderabad (11.45) to Dubai> AI 0995: Delhi (13.15) to Dubai

> AI 0945: Mumbai (13.55) to Abu Dhabi

Air India repatriation schedule for May 29: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0120: Frankfurt to Delhi (8.30)> AI 1958: Almaty to Delhi (13.20)> AI 0276: Colombo to Mumbai (13.45)> AI 1240: Yangon to Kolkata (15.15)> AI 1960: Yerevan to Delhi (16.55)> AI 1932: Riyadh to Srinagar (17.45)> AI 0952: Dubai to Hyderabad (19.50)> AI 0990: Kuwait to Ahmedabad (20.00)> AI 0960: Jeddah to Kozhikode (21.00)> AI 0996: Dubai to Delhi (21.10)> AI 1924: Abu Dhabi to Ahmedabad (21.30)> AI 1970: Cairo to Delhi (22.00)> AI 1948: Kiev to Delhi (22.05)

> AI 0104: Washington to Delhi (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 29: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1196: Dubai (11.30) to Jaipur (16.15)> IX 1434: Dubai (11.50) to Kochi (17.25)> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (12.20) to Kozhikode (18.00)> IX 1746: Dubai (12.50) to Kannur (18.00)> IX 1774: Doha (13.15) to Kannur (20.00)> IX 1344: Dubai (15.20) to Kozhikode (21.00)> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (15.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (21.00)> IX 1396: Kuwait (15.40) to Kozhikode (23.00)> IX 1442: Muscat (15.45) to Kochi (21.00)

> IX 1540: Dubai (17.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 29: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1195: Delhi (8.30) to Dubai (10.30)> IX 1435: Kochi (8.30) to Dubai (10.50)> IX 1363: Kozhikode (9.10) to Abu Dhabi (11.20)> IX 1745: Kannur (9.25) to Dubai (11.50)> IX 1773: Kannur (10.35) to Doha (12.15)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.20)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (11.55) to Dubai (14.20)> IX 1395: Kozhikode (12.15) to Kuwait (14.40)> IX 1443: Kochi (12.30) to Muscat (14.45)

> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (13.40) to Dubai (16.20)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 28: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 1949: Delhi (5.40) to Karaganda> AI 1945: Delhi (6.40) to Moscow> AI 1947: Delhi (7.35) to Kiev> AI 0121: Delhi (13.35) to Frankfurt

> AI 1983: Delhi (14.45) to Dushanbe

Air India repatriation schedule for May 28: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0142: Paris to Delhi (9.35)> AI 1950: Karaganda to Delhi (15.35)> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)> AI 1333: Narita to Mumbai (17.30)> AI 1946: Moscow to Delhi (20.45)> AI 1984: Dushanbe to Delhi (21.15)

> AI 1948: Kiev to Delhi (22.05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 28: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1596: Kuwait (11.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (19.00)> IX 1434: Dubai (11.50) to Kochi (17.25)> IX 1746: Dubai (12.50) to Kannur (18.00)> IX 1248: Dubai (13.50) to Hyderabad (19.10)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (13.50) to Kochi (19.25)> IX 1350: Muscat (14.00) to Kozhikode (19.00)> IX 1474: Bahrain (14.10) to Kochi (21.20)> IX 1344: Dubai (15.20) to Kozhikode (21.00)> IX 1540: Dubai (17.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (23.00)

> IX 1342: Salalah (15.10) to Kannur (20.40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 28: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1595: Thiruvananthapuram (7.20) to Kuwait (10.20)> IX 1435: Kochi (8.30) to Dubai (10.50)> IX 1745: Kannur (9.25) to Dubai (11.50)> IX 1419: Kochi (10.20) to Abu Dhabi (12.50)> IX 1473: Kochi (10.50) to Bahrain (13.10)> IX 1337: Kozhikode (11.05) to Muscat (13.00)> IX 1341: Kannur (11.15) to Salalalh (14.10)> IX1247: Mumbai (11.20) to Dubai (12.50)> IX 1343 : Kozhikode (11.55) to Dubai (14.20)

> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (13.40) to Dubai (16.20)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 27: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0103: Delhi (1.15) to Washington> AI 1334: Mumbai (1.30) to Narita> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 1949: Delhi (5.40) to Karaganda> AI 1955: Delhi (6.10) to Tbilisi> AI 1945: Delhi (6.40) to Moscow> AI 1230: Kolkata (9.30) to Dhaka> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne> AI 0143: Delhi (13.15) to Paris> AI 0121: Delhi (13.35) to Frankfurt

> AI 1983: Delhi (14.45) to Dushanbe

Air India repatriation schedule for May 27: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0383: Singapore to Delhi (3.30)> AI 0142: Paris to Delhi (4.35)> AI 1200: Dublin to Delhi (7.30)> AI 1231: Dhaka to Kolkata (12.30)> AI 1950: Karaganda to Delhi (15.35)> AI 1956: Tbilisi to Delhi (16.30)> AI 1946: Moscow to Delhi (20.45)

> AI 1984: Dushanbe to Delhi (21.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 27: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (11:25) to Amritsar (16:05)> IX 1434: Dubai (11.50) to Kochi (17:25)> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (12.20) to Kozhikode (18.00)> IX 1746: Dubai (12.50) to Kannur (18.00)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (13.50) to Kochi (19.25)> IX 1344: Dubai (15.20) to Kozhikode (21.00)

> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (15.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (21.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 27: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1115: Delhi (8.00) to Abu Dhabi (10.25)> IX 1435: Kochi (8.30) to Dubai (10.50)> IX 1363: Kozhikode (9.10) to Abu Dhabi (11.20)> IX 1745: Kannur (9.25) to Dubai (11.50)> IX 1419: Kochi (10.20) to Abu Dhabi (12.50)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.20)

> IX 1343: Kozhikode (11.55) to Dubai (14.20)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 26: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1951: Delhi (5.05) to Bishkek> AI 1953: Delhi (7.15) to Minsk> AI 1947: Delhi (7.35) to Kiev

> AI 0382: Delhi (14.45) to Singapore

Air India repatriation schedule for May 26: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1323: Cebu to Mumbai (2.30)> AI 0383: Singapore to Delhi (3.30)> AI 1194: Vancouver to Delhi (3.30)> AI 0140: Tel Aviv to Delhi (8.00)> AI 0114: Birmingham to Delhi (8.50)> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (10.30)> AI 1952: Bishkek to Delhi (13.05)> AI 1954: Minsk to Delhi (22.00)> AI 1948: Kiev to Delhi (22.05)

> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (22.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 26: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (11.25) to Delhi (16.30)> IX 1434: Dubai (11.50) to Kochi (17.25)> IX 1746: Dubai (12.50) to Kannur (18.00)> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (13.20) to Kozhikode (19.00)> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (15.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (21.00)> IX 1344: Dubai (15.20) to Kozhikode (21.00)> IX 1376: Bahrain (16.10) to Kozhikode (23.00)> IX 1540: Dubai (17.20) to Thiruvananthapuram (23.00)

> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (17.30) to Kannur (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 26: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1115: Delhi (8.00) to Abu Dhabi (10.25)> IX 1435: Kochi (8.30) to Dubai (10.50)> IX 1745: Kannur (9.25 ) to Dubai (11.50)> IX 1363: Chennai (9.50) to Abu Dhabi (12.20)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.20)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (11.55) to Dubai (14.20)> IX 1375: Kozhikode (13.20) to Bahrain (15.10)

> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (13.40) to Dubai (16.20)

> IX 1715: Kannur (14.00) to Abu Dhabi (16.30)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 25: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1949: Delhi (5.40) to Karaganda> AI 1945: Delhi (6.40) to Moscow> AI 1947: Delhi (7.35) to Kiev> AI 1324: Mumbai (9.30) to Cebu> AI 0143: Delhi (13.15) to Paris> AI 1199: Delhi (14.30) to Dublin> AI 0382: Delhi (14.45) to Singapore

> AI 0139: Delhi (15.30) to Tel Aviv

Air India repatriation schedule for May 25: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0972: Doha to Delhi (0.30)> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (3.30)> AI 1950: Karaganda to Delhi (15.35)> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (18.35)> AI 1946: Moscow to Delhi (20.45)

> AI 1948: Kiev to Delhi (22.05)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 24: Ex India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 1322: Mumbai (5.45) to Manila> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne> AI 0113: Delhi (13.05) to Birmingham

> AI 0971: Delhi (15.15) to Doha

Air India repatriation schedule for May 24: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0130: London (2.45) to Mumbai> AI 0188: Delhi (3.30) to Bengaluru> AI 0383: Singapore (3.30) to Delhi

> AI 1321: Manila (21.45) to Mumbai

Air India repatriation schedule for May 23: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1193: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London> AI 1263: Delhi (8.30) to Male> AI 1336: Bengaluru (9.00) to Singapore> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney> AI 0382: Delhi (14.45) to Singapore

> AI 0973: Delhi (15.30) to Muscat

Air India repatriation schedule for May 23: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1920: Vijayawada to Hyderabad (0.00)> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)> AI 1264: Male to Delhi (17.30)> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (18.35)> AI 1337: Singapore to Bengaluru (19.45)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (22.45)

> AI 0974: Muscat to Delhi (23.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 23: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0434: Dubai (13:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:25)> IX 0442: Muscat (13:45) to Kochi (18:50)> IX 0716: Abu Dhabi (14:30) to Kannur (20:00)> IX 0344: Dubai (15:10) to Kozhikode (20:40)> IX 0554: Muscat (15:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:05)

> *IX 0687: Singapore (19:45) to Kochi (21:55)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 23: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0435: Kochi (10:00) to Dubai (12:45)> IX 0443: Thiruvananthapuram (10:30) to Muscat (12:45)> IX 0715: Kannur (11:00) to Abu Dhabi (13:30)> IX 0343: Kozhikode (11:30) to Dubai (14:10)> IX 0549: Thiruvananthapuram (12:30) to Muscat (14:45)

> *IX 0688: Kochi (11:30) to Singapore (18:45)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 22: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 1312: Mumbai (5.45) to Jakarta> AI 1332: Delhi (7.30) to Kuala Lumpur> AI 1995: Delhi (9.50) to Dubai> AI 0265: Bengaluru (11.30) to Male

> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne

Air India repatriation schedule for May 22: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1190: Vancouver to Delhi (3.30)> AI 0122: Rome to Delhi (7.40)> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (10.30)> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.10)> AI 1996: Dubai to Srinagar (18.00)> AI 0266: Male to Bengaluru (18.50)> AI 1331: Kuala Lumpur to Delhi (19.30)> AI 1311: Jakarta to Mumbai (20.15)

> AI 0188: Toronta to Delhi (22.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 22: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0248: Dubai (04:00) to Hyderabad (19:20)> IX 0822: Doha (13:30) to Bengaluru (20:05)> IX 0474: Bahrain (13:35) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:55)> IX 0714: Muscat (14:45) to Kannur (20:00)

> IX 0434: Dubai (16:00) to Kochi (21:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 22: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0247: Chennai (10:05) to Dubai (13:00)> IX 0473: Thiruvananthapuram (10:05) to Bahrain (12:35)> IX 0821: Mangaluru (11:00) to Doha (12:30)> IX 0713: Kannur (11:30) to Muscat (13:45)

> IX 0435: Kochi (12:15) to Dubai (15:00)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 1310: Mumbai (5.45) to Jakarta> AI 1330: Delhi (7.30) to Kuala Lumpur> AI 0987: Hyderabad (10.30) to Kuwait> AI 0346: Chennai (11.30) to Singapore> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

> AI 0111: Delhi (14.00) to London

Air India repatriation schedule for May 21: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (3.30)> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (18.35)> AI 1329: Kuala Lumpur to Delhi (19.45)> AI 1309: Jakarta to Mumbai (20.15)> AI 0988: Kuwait to Hyderabad (21.00)

> AI 1347: Singapore to Hyderabad (21.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0350: Muscat (11:25) to Kozhikode (16:25)> IX 0554: Muscat (12:35) to Delhi (17:05)> IX 0476: Doha (14:05) to Kochi (20:45)

> IX 0538: Dubai (15:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 21: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0337: Kozhikode (8:30) to Muscat (10:25)> IX 0549: Delhi (10:00) to Muscat (11:35)> IX 0475: Kochi (11:00) to Doha (13:05)

> IX 0537: Thiruvananthapuram (11:30) to Dubai (14:00)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 1320: Mumbai (4.00) to Manila> AI 1308: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta> AI 0334: Delhi (7.30) to Bangkok> AI 1911: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh> AI 1923: Chennai (9.00) to Doha> AI 1328: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur> AI 0213: Delhi (9.25) to Kathmandu> AI 1909: Hyderabad (9.30) to Dammam> AI 1913: Hyderabad (9.30) to Jeddah> AI 0308: Delhi (12.50) to Melbourne

> AI 0123: Delhi (14.15) to Rome

Air India repatriation schedule for May 20: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1402: Bhubaneshwar to Delhi (0.00)> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (2.45)> AI 0130: Mumbai to Kochi (6.45)> AI 1641: Mumbai to Vijayawada (6.45)> AI 1642: Vijayawada to Mumbai (9.30)> AI 0214: Kathmandu to Delhi (13.15)> AI 0335: Bangkok to Delhi (17.00)> AI 1327: Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneshwar (18.30)> AI 1924: Doha to Vishakhapatnam (19.15)> AI 1910: Dammam to Bengaluru (19.45)> AI 1319: Manila to Mumbai (20.00)> AI 1912: Riyadh to Kannur (20.30)> AI 1458: Vishakhapatnam to Chennai (21.30)> AI 1327: Bhubaneshwar to Bengaluru (21.30)> AI 1910: Bengaluru to Hyderabad (21.45)> AI 1307: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)> AI 1914: Jeddah to Vijayawada (22.15)> AI 1406: Kannur to Mumbai (23.00)

> AI 1319: Mumbai to Kochi (23.45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0244: Doha (13:00) to Hyderabad (19:50)> IX 0434: Dubai (13:00) to Kochi (18:25)> IX 0818: Muscat (13:15) to Bengaluru (18:15)> IX 0396: Kuwait (13:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:25)> IX 0714: Muscat (15:15) to Kannur (20:30)

> IX 0342: Salalah (15:25) to Kozhikode (20:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 20: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0435: Kochi (9:15) to Dubai (12:00)> IX 0395: Thiruvananthapuram (9:45) to Kuwait (12:45)> IX 0817: Mangaluru (10:35) to Muscat (12:15)> IX 0243: Mumbai (11:00) to Doha (12:00)> IX 0341: Thiruvananthapuram (11:30) to Salalah (14:25)

> IX 0713: Kochi (12:15) to Muscat (14:15)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1318: Mumbai (0:45) to Manila> AI 1189: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London> AI 1306: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta> AI 1201: Delhi (7.00) to Dhaka> AI 1326: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur> AI 1905: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh> AI 1907: Chennai (9.00) to Dammam> AI 1901: Hyderabad (11.30) to Abu Dhabi> AI 1903: Delhi (11.50) to Dubai

> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1202: Dhaka to Srinagar (13.45)> AI 1826: Srinagar to Delhi (16.30)> AI 1317: Manila to Mumbai (16.45)> AI 1325: Kuala Lumpur to Bengaluru (19.00)> AI 1317: Mumbai to Vishakhapatnam (20.30)> AI 1906: Riyadh to Kozhikode (20.30)> AI 1908: Dammam to Kochi (20.30)> AI 1902: Abu Dhabi to Vishakhapatnam (20.45)> AI 1904: Dubai to Bhubaneswar (21.15)> AI 1404: Kochi to Chennai (22.00)> AI 1305: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)> AI 1325: Bengaluru to Ahmedabad (22.15)> AI 1401: Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (22.45)

> AI 1403: Kozhikode to Mumbai (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0142: Dubai (13:00) to Delhi (18:10)> IX 0890: Bahrain (13:30) to Hyderabad (20:25)> IX 0790: Kuwait (14:10) to Kannur (21:10)> IX 0774: Doha (18:40) to Kannur (01:25(+1))

> IX 0683: Kuala Lumpur (20:40) Kochi (22:15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0141: Delhi (10:00) to Dubai (12:00)> IX 0789: Kannur (10:55) to Kuwait (13:10)> IX 0889: Mumbai (11:10) to Bahrain (12:30)> IX 0684: Kochi (13:00) to Kuala Lumpur (19:40)

> IX 0773: Kannur (16:00) to Doha (17:40)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time):

> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)> AI 0112: Delhi to Varanasi (14.10)

> AI 0112: Varanasi to Gaya (16.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0818: Muscat (13.05) to Hyderabad (17.35)> IX 0814: Dubai (13.30) to Mangaluru (18.30)> *IX 0452: Abu Dhabi (15.15) to Kochi (20.40)

> IX 0374: Doha (15.35) to Kozhikode (22.20)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0813: Mangaluru (10.00) to Dubai (12.30)> IX 0817: Mumbai (11.00) to Muscat (12.05)> *IX 0419: Kochi (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.15)

> IX 0373: Kozhikode (13.00) to Doha (14.35)

*Subject to slot approvals. The schedule is subject to changes.

