you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights on June 30: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,573 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till June 28, carrying over 2.06 lakh passengers. Of these, 785 were inbound flights carrying 1,49,941 passengers and 788 were outbound flights with 56,842 fliers.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule for June 30:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (01:00) to Toronto (06:45)
> AI 0127: Delhi (02:20) to Chicago (07:25)
> AI 0101: Delhi (03:10) To New York (09:00)
> AI 0173: Delhi (03:30) to San Francisco (07:00)

> AI 1923: Delhi (07:30) to Moscow (11:40)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 30: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1924: Moscow to Delhi (21.35)
> AI 1122: Amsterdam to Mumbai (4.20)
> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (12.00)
> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)
> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (16:30) to Kozhikode (22:10)
> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (12:30) to Kochi (17:55)
> IX 1540: Dubai (14:20) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:00)
> IX 1434: Dubai (15:20) to Kochi (20:45)
> IX 1714: Muscat (14:10) to Kannur (19:25)
> IX 1374: Doha (11:50) to Kozhikode (18:35)
> IX 1142: Dubai (18:20) to Delhi (23:30)
> IX 1214: Bahrain (12:20) to Mumbai (18:40)

> IX 1818: Muscat (11:10) to Mangaluru (15:55)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1363: Kozhikode (13.20) to Abu Dhabi (15.30)
> IX 1419: Kochi (8.45) to Abu Dhabi (11.30)
> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (10.40) to Dubai (13.20)
> IX 1435: Kochi (11:35) to Dubai (14:20)
> IX 1713: Kannur (10:55) to Muscat (13:10)
> IX 1373: Kozhikode (9:15) to Doha (10:50)
> IX 1141: Delhi (15:15) to Dubai (17:20)
> IX 1213: Mumbai (10:00) to Bahrain (11:20)

> IX 1817: Mangaluru (8:30) to Muscat (10:10)

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:41 am

