App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights on June 29: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,530 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till June 27, carrying over 20 lakh passengers. Of these, 762 were inbound flights carrying 1,45,837 passengers and 768 were outbound flights with 54,985 fliers.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule for June 29:

Close

Air India repatriation schedule for June 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

related news

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto
> AI 0191: Mumbai (1.30) to Newark
> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago
> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco
> AI 1923: Delhi (7.30) to Moscow
> AI 1344: Mumbai (8.00) to Ho Chi Minh
> AI 1121: Mumbai (13.00) to Amsterdam
> AI 1927: Delhi (14.00) to Kiev

> AI 1933: Delhi (14.15) to Amman

Air India repatriation schedule for June 29: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1345: Ho Chi Minh to Mumbai (19.10)
> AI 1924: Moscow to Delhi (21.35)
> AI 1934: Amman to Delhi (4.00)
> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (4.30)
> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)
> AI 0144: Newark to Mumbai (12.25)
> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 29: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (11:45) to Kozhikode (17:25)
> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (15:45) to Kochi (21:20)
> IX 1540: Dubai (13:25) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:05)
> IX 1344: Dubai (15:25) to Kozhikode (21:05)
> IX 1442: Muscat (14:10) to Kochi (19:15)
> IX 1774: Doha (11:55) to Kannur (18:40)
> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (19:45) to Delhi (0:50(+1))
> IX 1890: Bahrain (11:45) to Mangaluru (18:20)

> IX 1618: Muscat (11:30) to Chennai (16:50)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1363: Kozhikode (8:35) to Abu Dhabi (10:45)
> IX 1419: Kochi (12:00) to Abu Dhabi (14:45)
> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (9:45) to Dubai (12:25)
> IX 1343: Kozhikode (11:45) to Dubai (14:25)
> IX 1443: Kochi (11:00) to Muscat (13:10)
> IX 1773: Kannur (9:15) to Doha (10:55)
> IX 1115: Delhi (16:20) to Abu Dhabi (18:45)
> IX 1889: Mangaluru (9:00) to Bahrain (10:45)

> IX 1617: Chennai (8:00) to Muscat (10:30)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:50 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Bengali actor-politician Dev Deepak Adhikari helps Indians stranded in Dubai fly back home

Bengali actor-politician Dev Deepak Adhikari helps Indians stranded in Dubai fly back home

Oil falls in second straight session as virus cools demand

Oil falls in second straight session as virus cools demand

Asia stocks slip as coronavirus cases surge

Asia stocks slip as coronavirus cases surge

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.