Repatriation flights on June 29: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,530 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till June 27, carrying over 20 lakh passengers. Of these, 762 were inbound flights carrying 1,45,837 passengers and 768 were outbound flights with 54,985 fliers.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule for June 29:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 0191: Mumbai (1.30) to Newark> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 1923: Delhi (7.30) to Moscow> AI 1344: Mumbai (8.00) to Ho Chi Minh> AI 1121: Mumbai (13.00) to Amsterdam> AI 1927: Delhi (14.00) to Kiev

> AI 1933: Delhi (14.15) to Amman

Air India repatriation schedule for June 29: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1345: Ho Chi Minh to Mumbai (19.10)> AI 1924: Moscow to Delhi (21.35)> AI 1934: Amman to Delhi (4.00)> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (4.30)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)> AI 0144: Newark to Mumbai (12.25)> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 29: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (11:45) to Kozhikode (17:25)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (15:45) to Kochi (21:20)> IX 1540: Dubai (13:25) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:05)> IX 1344: Dubai (15:25) to Kozhikode (21:05)> IX 1442: Muscat (14:10) to Kochi (19:15)> IX 1774: Doha (11:55) to Kannur (18:40)> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (19:45) to Delhi (0:50(+1))> IX 1890: Bahrain (11:45) to Mangaluru (18:20)

> IX 1618: Muscat (11:30) to Chennai (16:50)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 29: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1363: Kozhikode (8:35) to Abu Dhabi (10:45)> IX 1419: Kochi (12:00) to Abu Dhabi (14:45)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (9:45) to Dubai (12:25)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (11:45) to Dubai (14:25)> IX 1443: Kochi (11:00) to Muscat (13:10)> IX 1773: Kannur (9:15) to Doha (10:55)> IX 1115: Delhi (16:20) to Abu Dhabi (18:45)> IX 1889: Mangaluru (9:00) to Bahrain (10:45)

> IX 1617: Chennai (8:00) to Muscat (10:30)