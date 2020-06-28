Repatriation flights on June 28: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,484 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till June 26, carrying around 1.94 lakh passengers. Of these, 741 were inbound flights carrying 1,41,619 passengers and 743 were outbound flights with 52,456 fliers.

Here are the repatriation flight schedule for June 28:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 28: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 0101: Delhi (3.10) to New York> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 1923: Delhi (7.30) to Moscow> AI 1921: Mumbai (8.00) to Bishkek

> AI 1927: Delhi (8.00) to Kiev

Air India repatriation schedule for June 28: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1922: Bishkek to Mumbai (17.00)> AI 1924: Moscow to Delhi (21.35)> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (22.30)> AI 1120: Rome to Mumbai (1.35)> AI 0102: New York to Delhi (12.00)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 28: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (13:30) to Kozhikode (19:10)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (17:30) to Kochi (22:55)> IX 1540: Dubai (13:25) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:05)> IX 1344: Dubai (10:25) to Kozhikode (16:05)> IX 1554: Muscat (11:15) to Thiruvananthapuram (16:35)> IX 1474: Bahrain (14:00) to Kochi (21:00)> IX 1212: Muscat (13:15) to Mumbai (17:15)> IX 1612: Dubai (15:25) to Chennai (21:00)

> IX 1816: Abu Dhabi (20:30) to Mangaluru (01:45(+1))

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 28: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1363: Kozhikode (10:20) to Abu Dhabi (12:30)> IX 1419: Kochi (13:45) to Abu Dhabi (16:30)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (9:45) to Dubai (12:25)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (6:45) to Dubai (9:25)> IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram (8:00) to Muscat (10:15)> IX 1473: Kochi (10:50) to Bahrain (13:00)> IX 1211: Mumbai (11:05) to Muscat (12:15)> IX 1611: Chennai (11:35) to Dubai (14:25)

> IX 1815: Mangaluru (17:10) to Abu Dhabi (19:30)