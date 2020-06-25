Repatriation flights on June 25: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help the stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,367 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying around 1.74 lakh passengers till June 22. Of these, 681 were inbound flights carrying 1,29,339 passengers and 686 were outbound flights with 45,905 fliers.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 25: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 1919: Delhi (7.30) to Bishkek> AI 1927: Delhi (8.00) to Kiev

> AI 1125: Mumbai (10.00) to Frankfurt

Air India repatriation schedule for June 25: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1920: Bishkek to Delhi (15.25)> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (22.30)> AI 0168: Stockholm to Delhi (2.30)> AI 0142: Paris to Delhi (4.30)> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 25: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1434: Dubai (14:40) to Kochi (20:05)> IX 1344: Dubai (16:45) to Kozhikode (22:15)> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (16:35) to Kannur (22:05)> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (20:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (01:40(+1))> IX 1554: Muscat (14:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:20)

> IX 1474: Bahrain (11:15) to Kochi (18.15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 25: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1435: Kochi (10:55) to Dubai (13:40)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (13:05) to Dubai (15:45)> IX 1715: Kannur (13:05) to Abu Dhabi (15:35)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (16:10) to Abu Dhabi (19:00)> IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram (10:45) to Muscat (13:00)

> IX 1473: Kochi (8:05) to Bahrain (10.15)