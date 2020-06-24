Repatriation flights on June 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help the stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,322 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying around 1.67 lakh passengers till June 22. Of these, 659 were inbound flights carrying 1,25,126 passengers and 663 were outbound flights with 42,794 fliers.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 24: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 0103: Delhi (1.15) to Washington> AI 0191: Mumbai (1.30) to Newark> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York> AI 0961: Mumbai (6.25) to Nairobi> AI 1923: Delhi (7.30) to Moscow

> AI 0143: Delhi (13.15) to Paris

Air India repatriation schedule for June 24: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 0343: Singapore to Mumbai (11.50)> AI 1325: Melbourne to Delhi (17.40)> AI 0962: Nairobi to Mumbai (20.00)> AI 1924: Moscow to Delhi (21.35)> AI 1317: Auckland to Delhi (1.30)> AI 1118: Paris to Mumbai (6.00)> AI 0104: Washington to Delhi (11.00)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)> AI 0144: Newark to Mumbai (12.25)> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 24: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (16:00) to Kozhikode (21:30)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (19:00) to Kochi (00:25(+1))> IX 1540: Dubai (14:20) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:00)> IX 1746: Dubai (11:25) to Kannur (16:50)> IX 1476: Doha (15:05) to Kochi (21:45)> IX 1350: Muscat (2:55) to Kozhikode (17:55)

> IX 1172: Bahrain (11:45) to Delhi (18.10)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 24: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1363: Kozhikode (12:50) to Abu Dhabi (15:00)> IX 1419: Kochi (15:15) to Abu Dhabi (18:00)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (10:40) to Dubai (13:20)> IX 1745: Kannur (7:55) to Dubai (10:25)> IX 1475: Kochi (12:00) to Doha (14:05)> IX 1337: Kozhikode (10:00) to Muscat (11:55)

> IX 1171: Delhi (9:00) to Bahrain (10:45)