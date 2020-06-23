Repatriation flights on June 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,269 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying around 1.59 lakh passengers till June 21. Of these, 632 were inbound flights carrying 1,19,565 passengers and 637 were outbound flights with 39,723 fliers.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 23: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 1310: Delhi (7.30) to Manila> AI 1923: Delhi (7.30) to Moscow> AI 1925: Delhi (7.30) to Dushanbe> AI 1929: Delhi (8.00) to Yerevan> AI 1911: Mumbai (8.30) to Seychelles> AI 1324: Delhi (13.55) to Melbourne> AI 1316: Mumbai (14.00) to Auckland> AI 1117: Mumbai (14.30) to Paris> AI 1927: Delhi (16.00) to Kiev

> AI 0342: Mumbai (23.50) to Singapore

Air India repatriation schedule for June 23: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1926: Dushanbe to Delhi (14.05)> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (17.25)> AI 1930: Yerevan to Delhi (18.40)> AI 1912: Seychelles to Mumbai (20.00)> AI 1924: Moscow to Delhi (21.35)> AI 1311: Manila to Delhi (22.30)> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (6.30)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 23: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (16:00) to Lucknow (21:25)> IX 1890: Bahrain (11:15) to Chennai (18:45)> IX 1374: Doha (11:05) to Coimbatore (18:00)> IX 1671: Kuala Lumpur (16:30) to Chennai (18:10)> IX 1350: Muscat (12:40) to Kozhikode (17:40)> IX 1687: Singapore (19:55) to Chennai (21:25)> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (19:00) to Kozhikode (00:30(+1))> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (21:30) to Kochi (02:55(+1))> IX 1540: Dubai (13:25) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:05)

> IX 1434: Dubai (12:15) to Kochi (17:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 23: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1688: Chennai (12:00) to Singapore (18:55)> IX 1113: Delhi (10:00) to Muscat (11:40)> IX 1115: Delhi (12:35) to Abu Dhabi (15:00)> IX 1373: Kozhikode (8:30) to Doha (10:05)> IX 1889: Mangaluru (8:30) to Bahrain (10:15)> IX 1672: Tiruchirappalli (9:20) to Kuala Lumpur (15:30)> IX 1363: Kozhikode (15:50) to Abu Dhabi (18:00)> IX 1419: Kochi (17:45) to Abu Dhabi (20:30)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (9:55) to Dubai (12:25)

> IX 1435: Kochi (8:30) to Dubai (11:15)