Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights on June 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,269 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying around 1.59 lakh passengers till June 21. Of these, 632 were inbound flights carrying 1,19,565 passengers and 637 were outbound flights with 39,723 fliers.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 23: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto
> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago
> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco
> AI 1310: Delhi (7.30) to Manila
> AI 1923: Delhi (7.30) to Moscow
> AI 1925: Delhi (7.30) to Dushanbe
> AI 1929: Delhi (8.00) to Yerevan
> AI 1911: Mumbai (8.30) to Seychelles
> AI 1324: Delhi (13.55) to Melbourne
> AI 1316: Mumbai (14.00) to Auckland
> AI 1117: Mumbai (14.30) to Paris
> AI 1927: Delhi (16.00) to Kiev

> AI 0342: Mumbai (23.50) to Singapore

Air India repatriation schedule for June 23: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1926: Dushanbe to Delhi (14.05)
> AI 0301: Sydney to Delhi (17.25)
> AI 1930: Yerevan to Delhi (18.40)
> AI 1912: Seychelles to Mumbai (20.00)
> AI 1924: Moscow to Delhi (21.35)
> AI 1311: Manila to Delhi (22.30)
> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (6.30)
> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)
> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 23: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (16:00) to Lucknow (21:25)
> IX 1890: Bahrain (11:15) to Chennai (18:45)
> IX 1374: Doha (11:05) to Coimbatore (18:00)
> IX 1671: Kuala Lumpur (16:30) to Chennai (18:10)
> IX 1350: Muscat (12:40) to Kozhikode (17:40)
> IX 1687: Singapore (19:55) to Chennai (21:25)
> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (19:00) to Kozhikode (00:30(+1))
> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (21:30) to Kochi (02:55(+1))
> IX 1540: Dubai (13:25) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:05)

> IX 1434: Dubai (12:15) to Kochi (17:40)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 23: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1688: Chennai (12:00) to Singapore (18:55)
> IX 1113: Delhi (10:00) to Muscat (11:40)
> IX 1115: Delhi (12:35) to Abu Dhabi (15:00)
> IX 1373: Kozhikode (8:30) to Doha (10:05)
> IX 1889: Mangaluru (8:30) to Bahrain (10:15)
> IX 1672: Tiruchirappalli (9:20) to Kuala Lumpur (15:30)
> IX 1363: Kozhikode (15:50) to Abu Dhabi (18:00)
> IX 1419: Kochi (17:45) to Abu Dhabi (20:30)
> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (9:55) to Dubai (12:25)

> IX 1435: Kochi (8:30) to Dubai (11:15)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:48 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #India #world

Coronavirus impact? Value of LIC's equity holdings down by 33% in FY20

Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: HD Kumaraswamy

Coronavirus pandemic | With over 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally crosses 62,000

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

