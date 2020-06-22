Repatriation flights on June 22: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,225 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, flying 1.51 lakh passengers till June 20.

Air India repatriation schedule for June 22: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 0282: Colombo to Delhi (9.35)> AI 1924: Moscow to Delhi (9.35)> AI 1214: Kathmandu to Lucknow (12.50)> AI 1920: Bishkek to Delhi (15.55)> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.40)> AI 0307: Narita to Delhi (19.45)> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (22.30)> AI 1307: Cebu to Mumbai (00.30)> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (6.05)> AI 1910: Mauritius to Delhi (6.30)> AI 1317: Auckland to Mumbai (8.45)> AI 1104: Washington to Delhi (11.00)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)> AI 0144: Newark to Mumbai (12.25)> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

> AI 1144: Vancouver to Mumbai (15.30)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 22: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 0281: Delhi (1.00) to Colombo> AI 1103: Delhi (1.15) to Washington> AI 0191: Mumbai (1.30) to Newark> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 1143: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 1306: Mumbai (7.30) to Cebu> AI 1919: Delhi (8.00) to Bishkek> AI 1927: Delhi (8.00) to Kiev> AI 1213: Delhi (9.00) to Kathmandu> AI 0131: Mumbai (9.30) to London> AI 1909: Delhi (13.30) to Mauritius

> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 22: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (15:40) to Jaipur (20:30)> IX 1238: Abu Dhabi (11:45) to Hyderabad (16:45)> IX 1890: Bahrain (11:15) to Chennai (18:45)> IX 1142: Dubai (13:15) to Delhi (18:25)> IX 1671: Kuala Lumpur (16:50) to Bengaluru (18:35)

> IX 1694: Kuwait (10:45) to Chennai (18:10)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 22: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1693: Chennai (7:00) to Kuwait (9:45)> IX 1115: Delhi (12:20) to Abu Dhabi (14:40)> IX 1141: Delhi (10:15) to Dubai (12:15)> IX 1889: Mangaluru (8:30) to Bahrain (10:15)> IX 1237: Mumbai (9:15) to Abu Dhabi (10:45)

> IX 1672: Tiruchirappalli (9:40) to Kuala Lumpur (15:50)