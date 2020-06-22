App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights on June 22: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,225 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, flying 1.51 lakh passengers till June 20.

Air India repatriation schedule for June 22: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

Close
> AI 0282: Colombo to Delhi (9.35)
> AI 1924: Moscow to Delhi (9.35)
> AI 1214: Kathmandu to Lucknow (12.50)
> AI 1920: Bishkek to Delhi (15.55)
> AI 0309: Melbourne to Delhi (17.40)
> AI 0307: Narita to Delhi (19.45)
> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (22.30)
> AI 1307: Cebu to Mumbai (00.30)
> AI 0130: London to Mumbai (6.05)
> AI 1910: Mauritius to Delhi (6.30)
> AI 1317: Auckland to Mumbai (8.45)
> AI 1104: Washington to Delhi (11.00)
> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)
> AI 0144: Newark to Mumbai (12.25)
> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)
> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

> AI 1144: Vancouver to Mumbai (15.30)

related news

Air India repatriation schedule for June 22: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto
> AI 0281: Delhi (1.00) to Colombo
> AI 1103: Delhi (1.15) to Washington
> AI 0191: Mumbai (1.30) to Newark
> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago
> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco
> AI 1143: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver
> AI 1306: Mumbai (7.30) to Cebu
> AI 1919: Delhi (8.00) to Bishkek
> AI 1927: Delhi (8.00) to Kiev
> AI 1213: Delhi (9.00) to Kathmandu
> AI 0131: Mumbai (9.30) to London
> AI 1909: Delhi (13.30) to Mauritius

> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 22: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1116: Abu Dhabi (15:40) to Jaipur (20:30)
> IX 1238: Abu Dhabi (11:45) to Hyderabad (16:45)
> IX 1890: Bahrain (11:15) to Chennai (18:45)
> IX 1142: Dubai (13:15) to Delhi (18:25)
> IX 1671: Kuala Lumpur (16:50) to Bengaluru (18:35)

> IX 1694: Kuwait (10:45) to Chennai (18:10)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 22: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1693: Chennai (7:00) to Kuwait (9:45)
> IX 1115: Delhi (12:20) to Abu Dhabi (14:40)
> IX 1141: Delhi (10:15) to Dubai (12:15)
> IX 1889: Mangaluru (8:30) to Bahrain (10:15)
> IX 1237: Mumbai (9:15) to Abu Dhabi (10:45)

> IX 1672: Tiruchirappalli (9:40) to Kuala Lumpur (15:50)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:30 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #repatriation #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 pandemic: ONGC ceases operations at 2 rigs after 54 employees test positive, one dies

COVID-19 pandemic: ONGC ceases operations at 2 rigs after 54 employees test positive, one dies

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 22: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu near 60,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 22: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu near 60,000

Kanpur: 57 girls at children's shelter home test COVID-19 positive, 5 of them pregnant

Kanpur: 57 girls at children's shelter home test COVID-19 positive, 5 of them pregnant

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.