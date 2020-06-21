Repatriation flights on June 21: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,170 repatriation fights were operated the Vande Bharat Mission as on June 18. While, 1.09 lakh passengers were inbound passengers, as many as 34,247 were outbound.

Here’s the repatriation flight schedule:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 21: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local)

> AI 1214 KATHMANDU 11:50 to SRINAGAR 13:40> AI 0174 SAN FRANCISCO 10:30 (previous day) to DELHI 15:00> AI 1920 BISHKEK 13:05 to DELHI 15:55> AI 0301 SYDNEY 09:15 to DELHI 17:25> AI 1305 NARITA 12:00 to MUMBAI 17:30> AI 1928 KIEV 13:30 to DELHI 22:30> AI 0104 WASHINGTON 23:15 (previous day) to DELHI 23:00

> AI 0144 NEWARK 23:55 (previous day) to MUMBAI 00:15

Air India repatriation schedule for June 21: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187 DELHI 01:00 to TORONTO 06:45> AI 0127 DELHI 02:20 to CHICAGO 07:25> AI 0173 DELHI 03:30 to SAN FRANCISCO 07:00> AI 1919 DELHI 08:00 to BISHKEK 12:05> AI 1927 DELHI 08:00 to KIEV 12:30> AI 1213 DELHI 09:00 to KATHMANDU 10:50> AI 0125 MUMBAI 10:00 to FRANKFURT 15:00> AI 0129 MUMBAI 13:20 to LONDON 18:25> AI 0308 DELHI 13:55 to MELBOURNE 07:00> AI 1923 DELHI 19:30 to MOSCOW 23:40> AI 0306 DELHI 22:30 to NARITA 10:00

> AI 1316 DELHI 23:30 to AUCKLAND 21:30

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 21: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1574 Bahrain 11:30 Thiruvananthapuram 18:35> IX 1676 Doha 12:05 to Madurai 19:05> IX 1183 Dubai 12:30 to Chandigarh 17:25> IX 1621 Kuala Lumpur 16:50 to Hyderabad 18:45> IX 1442 Muscat 14:10 to Kochi 19:15

> IX 1681 Singapore 16:55 to Tiruchirappalli 18:30

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 21: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1693 Chennai 7:00 to Kuwait 9:45> IX 1115 Delhi 12:20 to Abu Dhabi 14:40> IX 1141 Delhi 10:15 to Dubai 12:15> IX 1889 Mangaluru 8:30 to Bahrain 10:15> IX 1237 Mumbai 9:15 to Abu Dhabi 10:45

> IX 1672 Tiruchirappalli 9:40 to Kuala Lumpur 15:50

*Subject to slot approvals. The schedule is subject to changes.

(With inputs from PTI)