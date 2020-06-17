Repatriation flights on June 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

India started the Vande Bharat Mission on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

Under this mission, around 480 flights have brought more than 90,000 Indians back from 52 countries since May 6.

India also flew out over 24,000 people on outbound flights.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 17: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 1207: Delhi (7.30) to Male> AI 1320: Bengaluru (7.30) to Bangkok> AI 1923: Dehi (7.30) to Moscow> AI 1322: Chennai (8.00) to Bangkok> AI 1927: Delhi (8.00) to Kiev> AI 1907: Delhi (12.00) to Johannesburg> AI 0111: Delhi (14.00) to London

> AI 1316: Delhi (20.30) to Auckland

Air India repatriation schedule for June 17: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1904: Lagos to Delhi (15.00)> AI 1321: Bangkok to Kolkata (15.10)> AI 1323: Bangkok to Chennai (15.45)> AI 1208: Male to Delhi (16.30)> AI 0301: Sydeny to Delhi (17.25)> AI 1924: Moscow to Delhi (21.35)> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (22.30)> AI 1906: lagos to Mumbai (4.40)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 17: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (14:50) to Thiruvananthapuram (20:30)> IX 1434: Dubai (11:10) to Kochi (16:45)

> IX 1818: Muscat (12:10) to Bengaluru (17:20)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 17: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1435: Kochi (7:45) to Dubai (10:10)> IX 1817: Mangaluru (9:30) to Muscat (11:10)

> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (11:00) to Abu Dhabi (13:50)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 16: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 1308: Chennai (6.00) to Manila> AI 1905: Mumbai (6.30) to Lagos> AI 1203: Delhi (7.30) to Dhaka> AI 1205: Bengaluru (7.30) to Male> AI 1923: Delhi (7.30) to Moscow> AI 1919: Delhi (8.00) to Bishkek> AI 1927: Delhi (8.00) to Kiev> AI 1945: Hyderabad (8.00) to Dammam> AI 1247: Kolkata (11.00) to Kathmandu> AI 1324: Delhi (13.55) to Melbourne

> AI 1903: Delhi (16.30) to Lagos

Air India repatriation schedule for June 16: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1204: Dhaka to Delhi (13.45)> AI 1248: Kathmandu to Kolkata (14.45)> AI 0174: San Francisco to Delhi (15.00)> AI 1920: Bishkek to Delhi (15.55)> AI 1946: Dammam to Hyderabad (17.25)> AI 1309: Manila to Chennai (19.20)> AI 1924: Moscow to Delhi (21.35)> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (22.30)> AI 1116: Brussels to Delhi (2.20)> AI 1906: Lagos to Mumbai (3.40)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)

> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 16: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (13:30) to Kochi (18:55)> IX 1576: Doha (12:25) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:15)> IX 1238: Muscat (11:40) to Mumbai (15:45)

> IX 1681: Singapore (7:20) to Tiruchirappalli (8:55)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 16: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1419: Kochi (10:00) to Abu Dhabi (12:30)> IX 1237: Mumbai (9:30) to Muscat (10:40)

> IX 1575: Thiruvananthapuram (9:30) to Doha (11:25)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 15: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (1.00) to Toronto> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco> AI 1903: Delhi (6.00) to Lagos> AI 1201: Bengaluru (7.30) to Colombo> AI 1203: Delhi (7.30) to Dhaka> AI 1923: Delhi (7.30) to Moscow> AI 1913: Mumbai (8.00) to Tbilisi> AI 1919: Delhi (8.00) to Bishkek> AI 1927: Delhi (8.00) to Kiev> AI 1951: Delhi (8.00) to Jeddah> AI 1953: Bengaluru (8.00) to Riyadh> AI 1941: Mumbai (8.45) to Dammam> AI 1217: Mumbai (9.00) to Kathmandu> AI 1115: Delhi (11.30) to Brussels> AI 1901: Mumbai (12.30) to Cairo> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

> AI 0382: Delhi (14.45) to Singapore

Air India repatriation schedule for June 15: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1218: Kathmandu to Mumbai (14.55)> AI 1920: Bishkek to Delhi (15.55)> AI 1960: Riyadh to Bengaluru (18.25)> AI 1942: Dammam to Trivandrum (18.50)> AI 1914: Tbilisi to Mumbai (19.15)> AI 0992: Jeddah to Delhi (19.20)> AI 1924: Moscow to Delhi (21.35)> AI 1928: Kiev to Delhi (22.30)> AI 1902: Cairo to Mumbai (2.30)> AI 1904: Lagos to Delhi (4.30)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.15)

> AI 0126: Chicago to Delhi (13.05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 15: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1348: Abu Dhabi (11:40) to Kozhikode (17:20)> IX 1574: Bahrain (14:05) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:10)> IX 1244: Doha (11:00) to Mumbai (17:10)> IX 1374: Doha (13:05) to Kozhikode (19:50)> IX 1814: Dubai (16:05) to Madurai (21:50)> IX 1487: Kuala Lumpur (17:05) to Kochi (18:40)> IX 1124: Muscat (13:00) to Lucknow (18:05)

> IX 1683: Singapore (14:50) to Madurai (16:35)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 15: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1113: Delhi (10:20) to Muscat (12:00)> IX 1488: Kochi (9:15) to Kuala Lumpur (16:05)> IX 1363: Kozhikode (8:30) to Abu Dhabi (10:40)> IX 1373: Kozhikode (10:30) to Doha (12:05)> IX 1813: Mangaluru (13:15) to Dubai (15:05)> IX 1243: Mumbai (9:00) to Doha (10:00)> IX 1573: Thiruvananthapuram (10:50) to Bahrain (13:05)> IX 1684: Tiruchirappalli (7:00) to Singapore (13:50)

> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (23:25) to Singapore (6:20)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 14: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 0914: DAMMAM (10:45) to DELHI (17:05)> AI 0126: DELHI (15:30) to HYDERABAD (17:30)> AI 0924: RIYADH (11:45) to KOCHI (19:15)> AI 1966: JEDDAH (12:20) to HYDERABAD (20:15)> AI 1688: KOCHI (20:45) to MUMBAI (22:45)> AI 1202: COLOMBO (10:00) to BANGALURU (11:30)> AI 0188: TORONTO (12:15) to DELHI (12:15 next day)

> AI 0126: CHICAGO (12:00) to DELHI (13:05 next day)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 14: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187: DELHI (01:00) to TORONTO (06:45)> AI 0127: DELHI (02:20) to CHICAGO (07:25)> AI 0173: DELHI (03:30) to SAN FRANCISCO (07:00)> AI 0921: MUMBAI (07:45) to RIYADH (09:45)> AI 0913: DELHI (08:00) to DAMMAM (09:45)> AI 0965: HYDERABAD (08:00) to JEDDAH (11:20)

> AI 1316: DELHI (13:30) to AUCKLAND (11:30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 14: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1172: Bahrain (12:45) to Delhi (19:10)> IX 1214: Bahrain (10:00) to Vijayawada (17:00)> IX 1128: Doha (12:40) to Lucknow (19:15)> IX 1476: Doha (10:05) to Kochi (17:00)> IX 1774: Doha (14:45) to Kannur (21:30)> IX 1540: Dubai (12:40) to Thiruvananthapuram (18:20)> IX 1496: Kuwait (11:30) to Kochi (19:00)> IX 1714: Muscat (13:30) to Kannur (18:45)> IX 1681: Singapore (17:50) to Coimbatore (19:40)> IX 1687: Singapore (5:55) to Chennai (7:25)

> IX 1683: Singapore (20:15) to Chennai (21:45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 14: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1684: Chennai (12:20) to Singapore (19:15)> IX 1127: Delhi (10:20) to Doha (11:40)> IX 1171: Delhi (10:00) to Bahrain (11:45)> IX 1773: Kannur (12:05) to Doha (13:45)> IX 1475: Kochi (7:20) to Doha (9:05)> IX 1495: Kochi (8:00) to Kuwait (10:30)> IX 1817: Mangaluru (10:50) to Muscat (12:30)> IX 1213: Mumbai (8:00) to Bahrain (9:00)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (9:00) to Dubai (11:40)

> IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli (10:00) to Singapore (16:50)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 13: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> IX 1686 Chennai 7:05 Singapore 14:00> IX 1688 Chennai 22:00 Singapore 4:55> IX 1115 Delhi 9:30 Abu Dhabi 11:55> IX 1173 Delhi 10:15 Kuwait 12:20> IX 1773 Kannur 13:30 Doha 15:10> IX 1484 Kochi 10:20 Singapore 17:30> IX 1337 Kozhikode 10:20 Muscat 12:15> IX 1889 Mangaluru 8:00 Bahrain 9:40> IX 1213 Mumbai 8:30 Kuwait 10:05> IX 1573 Thiruvananthapuram 10:00 Bahrain 12:20

> IX 1575 Thiruvananthapuram 10:50 Doha 12:55

> IX 1672 Tiruchirappalli 8:40 Kuala Lumpur 14:50

Air India repatriation schedule for June 13: Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> IX 1116 Abu Dhabi 12:55 Delhi 18:05> IX 1574 Bahrain 13:20 Thiruvananthapuram 20:25> IX 1890 Bahrain 10:40 Bengaluru 18:00> IX 1890 Bengaluru 18:55 Mangaluru 19:45> IX 1576 Doha 13:55 Thiruvananthapuram 21:05> IX 1774 Doha 16:10 Kannur 23:00> IX 1671 Kuala Lumpur 15:50 Madurai 17:30> IX 1671 Madurai 18:20 Tiruchirappalli 19:05>IX 1174 Kuwait 13:20 Delhi 20:05> IX 1254 Kuwait 11:05 Mumbai 17:30> IX 1350 Muscat 13:15 Coimbatore 18:50> IX 1350 Coimbatore 19:50 Kozhikode 21:00> IX 1483 Singapore 18:30 Madurai 20:10> IX 1483 Madurai 21:00 Kochi 21:45

> IX 1685 Singapore 15:00 Tiruchirappalli 16:35

> IX 1685 Tiruchirappalli 17:20 Chennai 18:00

Air India repatriation schedule for June 12: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187 Delhi 1:00 Toronto 6:45> AI 0127 Delhi 2:20 Chicago 7:25> AI 0173 Delhi 3:30 San Francisco 7:00> AI 1921 Delhi 5:30 Lagos 11:15> AI 0931 Mumbai 6:25 Jeddah 9:00

> AI 1943 Bengaluru 8:00 Dammam 10:00

> AI 1955 Hyderabad 8:00 Riyadh 10:15

>AI 1944 Dammam 11:00 Bengaluru 17:45>AI 1956 Riyadh 11:15 Hyderabad 18:15>AI 1936 Jeddah 11:00 Trivandrum 18:50>AI 1684 Trivandrum 20:20 Mumbai 22:20>AI 1184 Helsinki 18:00 Delhi 3:45 13-Jun-20>AI 1922 Lagos 13:15 Delhi 4:00 13-Jun-20>AI 0188 Toronto 12:15 Delhi 12:15 13-Jun-20

>AI 0126 Chicago 12:00 Delhi 13:05 13-Jun-20

>AI 0174 San Francisco 10:30 Delhi 14:55 13-Jun-20

Air India repatriation schedule for June 11: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago (7.25)> AI 0921: Mumbai (7.45) to Riyadh (9.45)> AI 1947: Bengaluru (8.00) to Jeddah (11.15)> AI 1937: Mumbai (8.45) to Dammam (10.00)> AI 0995: Delhi (9.00) to Dubai (11.10)

> AI 1183: Delhi (13.30) to Helsinki (18.35)

> AI 0121: Delhi (13.35) to Frankfurt (18.40)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 11: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1996: Dubai (12.10) to Srinagar (17.10)> AI 1934: Riyadh (11.00) to Kannur (18.10)> AI 1938: Dammam (12.00) to Kochi (18.50)> AI 1948: Jeddah (12.15) to Kozhikode (20.05)

> AI 0120: Frankfurt (21.15) to Delhi (8.30)

> AI 0126: Chicago (12.00) to Delhi (13.05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 11: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1250: Abu Dhabi (14:00) to Mumbai (18:35)> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (17:05) to Thiruvananthapuram (22:55)> IX 1574: Bahrain (4:15) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:20)> IX 1890: Bahrain (11:15) to Chennai (18:45)> IX 1374: Doha (12:30) to Kozhikode (19:15)> IX 1676: Doha (16:35) to Tiruchirappalli (23:500> IX 1671: Kuala Lumpur (15:55) to Tiruchirappalli (17:20)> IX 1114: Muscat (12:40) to Delhi (17:10)

> IX 1483: Singapore (18:45) to Madurai (20:30)

> IX 1687: Singapore (14:45) to Hyderabad (16:30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 11: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1688: Chennai (7:05) to Singapore (13:45)> IX 1113: Delhi (10:00) to Muscat (11:40)> IX 1484: Kochi (10:30) to Singapore (17:45)> IX 1373: Kozhikode (9:55) to Doha (11:30)> IX 1675: Kozhikode (14:00) to Doha (15:35)> IX 1889: Mangaluru (8:30) to Bahrain (10:15)> IX 1249: Mumbai (11:30) to Abu Dhabi (13:00)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (13:15) to Abu Dhabi (16:05)

> IX 1573: Thiruvananthapuram (11:00) to Bahrain (13:15)

> IX 1672: Tiruchirappalli (8:45) to Kuala Lumpur (14:55)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 10: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1930: DAMMAM (11:30) to KANNUR (18:20)> AI 1954: RIYADH (11:20) to KOZHIKODE (18:45)> AI 0964: JEDDAH (11:00) to KOCHI (18:50)

> AI 1958: RIYADH (13:30) to DELHI (20:25)

> AI 1682: KANNUR (19:50) to MUMBAI (21:50)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 10: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0931: MUMBAI (06:25) to JEDDAH (09:00)> AI 1929: MUMBAI (07:45) to DAMMAM (09:00)

> AI 1953: BANGALURU (08:00) to RIYADH (10:20)

> AI 1957: DELHI (10:00) to RIYADH (12:30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 10: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1682: Chennai (7:30) to Singapore (14:05)> IX 1688: Chennai (9:30) to Singapore (16:05)> IX 1171: Delhi (13:00) to Bahrain (14:45)> IX 1445: Kochi (11:05) to Salalah (13:25)> IX 1337: Kozhikode (11:05) to Muscat (13:00)> IX 1373: Kozhikode (13:00) to Doha (14:35)> IX 1815: Mangaluru (9:30) to Abu Dhabi (11:55)

> IX 1282: Mumbai (10:00) to Kuala Lumpur (17:40)

> IX 1573: Thiruvananthapuram (9:00) to Bahrain (11:15)

*Subject to slot approvals. The schedule is subject to changes.

(With inputs from PTI)