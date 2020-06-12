Repatriation flights on June 12: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

India on Thursday launched the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission after over 165,000 Indians returned to the country under the first two phases of the mega evacuation exercise.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said the third phase of the mission will last till July 2, and a total of 432 international flights will evacuate Indians from 43 countries.

He said 29 flights from private carriers including 24 from IndiGo and three from GoAir will also operate under the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.

On June 11, as per Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, India brought back 3,474 of her citizens from different countries.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 12: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0187 Delhi 1:00 Toronto 6:45> AI 0127 Delhi 2:20 Chicago 7:25> AI 0173 Delhi 3:30 San Francisco 7:00> AI 1921 Delhi 5:30 Lagos 11:15> AI 0931 Mumbai 6:25 Jeddah 9:00> AI 1943 Bengaluru 8:00 Dammam 10:00

> AI 1955 Hyderabad 8:00 Riyadh 10:15

>AI 1944 Dammam 11:00 Bengaluru 17:45>AI 1956 Riyadh 11:15 Hyderabad 18:15>AI 1936 Jeddah 11:00 Trivandrum 18:50>AI 1684 Trivandrum 20:20 Mumbai 22:20>AI 1184 Helsinki 18:00 Delhi 3:45 13-Jun-20>AI 1922 Lagos 13:15 Delhi 4:00 13-Jun-20>AI 0188 Toronto 12:15 Delhi 12:15 13-Jun-20>AI 0126 Chicago 12:00 Delhi 13:05 13-Jun-20>AI 0174 San Francisco 10:30 Delhi 14:55 13-Jun-20

Air India repatriation schedule for June 11: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago (7.25)> AI 0921: Mumbai (7.45) to Riyadh (9.45)> AI 1947: Bengaluru (8.00) to Jeddah (11.15)> AI 1937: Mumbai (8.45) to Dammam (10.00)> AI 0995: Delhi (9.00) to Dubai (11.10)> AI 1183: Delhi (13.30) to Helsinki (18.35)

> AI 0121: Delhi (13.35) to Frankfurt (18.40)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 11: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1996: Dubai (12.10) to Srinagar (17.10)> AI 1934: Riyadh (11.00) to Kannur (18.10)> AI 1938: Dammam (12.00) to Kochi (18.50)> AI 1948: Jeddah (12.15) to Kozhikode (20.05)> AI 0120: Frankfurt (21.15) to Delhi (8.30)

> AI 0126: Chicago (12.00) to Delhi (13.05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 11: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1250: Abu Dhabi (14:00) to Mumbai (18:35)> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (17:05) to Thiruvananthapuram (22:55)> IX 1574: Bahrain (4:15) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:20)> IX 1890: Bahrain (11:15) to Chennai (18:45)> IX 1374: Doha (12:30) to Kozhikode (19:15)> IX 1676: Doha (16:35) to Tiruchirappalli (23:500> IX 1671: Kuala Lumpur (15:55) to Tiruchirappalli (17:20)> IX 1114: Muscat (12:40) to Delhi (17:10)> IX 1483: Singapore (18:45) to Madurai (20:30)

> IX 1687: Singapore (14:45) to Hyderabad (16:30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 11: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1688: Chennai (7:05) to Singapore (13:45)> IX 1113: Delhi (10:00) to Muscat (11:40)> IX 1484: Kochi (10:30) to Singapore (17:45)> IX 1373: Kozhikode (9:55) to Doha (11:30)> IX 1675: Kozhikode (14:00) to Doha (15:35)> IX 1889: Mangaluru (8:30) to Bahrain (10:15)> IX 1249: Mumbai (11:30) to Abu Dhabi (13:00)> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (13:15) to Abu Dhabi (16:05)> IX 1573: Thiruvananthapuram (11:00) to Bahrain (13:15)

> IX 1672: Tiruchirappalli (8:45) to Kuala Lumpur (14:55)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 10: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1930: DAMMAM (11:30) to KANNUR (18:20)> AI 1954: RIYADH (11:20) to KOZHIKODE (18:45)> AI 0964: JEDDAH (11:00) to KOCHI (18:50)> AI 1958: RIYADH (13:30) to DELHI (20:25)

> AI 1682: KANNUR (19:50) to MUMBAI (21:50)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 10: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0931: MUMBAI (06:25) to JEDDAH (09:00)> AI 1929: MUMBAI (07:45) to DAMMAM (09:00)> AI 1953: BANGALURU (08:00) to RIYADH (10:20)

> AI 1957: DELHI (10:00) to RIYADH (12:30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 10: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1682: Chennai (7:30) to Singapore (14:05)> IX 1688: Chennai (9:30) to Singapore (16:05)> IX 1171: Delhi (13:00) to Bahrain (14:45)> IX 1445: Kochi (11:05) to Salalah (13:25)> IX 1337: Kozhikode (11:05) to Muscat (13:00)> IX 1373: Kozhikode (13:00) to Doha (14:35)> IX 1815: Mangaluru (9:30) to Abu Dhabi (11:55)> IX 1282: Mumbai (10:00) to Kuala Lumpur (17:40)

> IX 1573: Thiruvananthapuram (9:00) to Bahrain (11:15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 10: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1816: Abu Dhabi (12:55) to Bengaluru (18:30)> IX 1172: Bahrain (15:45) to Delhi (22:10)> IX 1574: Bahrain (12:15) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:20)> IX 1374 Doha (15:35) to Kozhikode (22:20)> IX 1281 Kuala Lumpur (18:40) to Mumbai (21:25)> IX 1350 Muscat (14:00) to Kozhikode (19:00)> IX 1446 Salalah (14:25) to Kochi (19:45)> IX 1681 Singapore (15:05) to Tiruchirappalli (16:40)> IX 1687 Singapore (17:05) to Coimbatore (18:45)