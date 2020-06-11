App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights on June 11: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of flights to operate from Gulf countries under Phase-3 of the Vande Bharat Mission has been increased from planned 107 to 165, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

More than 70,000 Indians have returned and nearly 17,000 people have flown out of the country on flights operating under the mission, which began on May 7, Puri said on Twitter.

Air India will operate around 300 flights to Europe, Australia, Canada, the USA, the UK and Africa between June 10 and July 1 during phase-3 of Vande Bharat Mission.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule:

Air India repatriation schedule for June 11: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0127: Delhi (2.20) to Chicago (7.25)
> AI 0921: Mumbai (7.45) to Riyadh (9.45)
> AI 1947: Bengaluru (8.00) to Jeddah (11.15)
> AI 1937: Mumbai (8.45) to Dammam (10.00)
> AI 0995: Delhi (9.00) to Dubai (11.10)
> AI 1183: Delhi (13.30) to Helsinki (18.35)

> AI 0121: Delhi (13.35) to Frankfurt (18.40)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 11: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1996: Dubai (12.10) to Srinagar (17.10)
> AI 1934: Riyadh (11.00) to Kannur (18.10)
> AI 1938: Dammam (12.00) to Kochi (18.50)
> AI 1948: Jeddah (12.15) to Kozhikode (20.05)
> AI 0120: Frankfurt (21.15) to Delhi (8.30)

> AI 0126: Chicago (12.00) to Delhi (13.05)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 11: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1250: Abu Dhabi (14:00) to Mumbai (18:35)
> IX 1538: Abu Dhabi (17:05) to Thiruvananthapuram (22:55)
> IX 1574: Bahrain (4:15) to Thiruvananthapuram (21:20)
> IX 1890: Bahrain (11:15) to Chennai (18:45)
> IX 1374: Doha (12:30) to Kozhikode (19:15)
> IX 1676: Doha (16:35) to Tiruchirappalli (23:500
> IX 1671: Kuala Lumpur (15:55) to Tiruchirappalli (17:20)
> IX 1114: Muscat (12:40) to Delhi (17:10)
> IX 1483: Singapore (18:45) to Madurai (20:30)

> IX 1687: Singapore (14:45) to Hyderabad (16:30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 11: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1688: Chennai (7:05) to Singapore (13:45)
> IX 1113: Delhi (10:00) to Muscat (11:40)
> IX 1484: Kochi (10:30) to Singapore (17:45)
> IX 1373: Kozhikode (9:55) to Doha (11:30)
> IX 1675: Kozhikode (14:00) to Doha (15:35)
> IX 1889: Mangaluru (8:30) to Bahrain (10:15)
> IX 1249: Mumbai (11:30) to Abu Dhabi (13:00)
> IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram (13:15) to Abu Dhabi (16:05)
> IX 1573: Thiruvananthapuram (11:00) to Bahrain (13:15)

> IX 1672: Tiruchirappalli (8:45) to Kuala Lumpur (14:55)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 10: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (arrival in local time)

> AI 1930: DAMMAM (11:30) to KANNUR (18:20)
> AI 1954: RIYADH (11:20) to KOZHIKODE (18:45)
> AI 0964: JEDDAH (11:00) to KOCHI (18:50)
> AI 1958: RIYADH (13:30) to DELHI (20:25)

> AI 1682: KANNUR (19:50) to MUMBAI (21:50)

Air India repatriation schedule for June 10: Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time)

> AI 0931: MUMBAI (06:25) to JEDDAH (09:00)
> AI 1929: MUMBAI (07:45) to DAMMAM (09:00)
> AI 1953: BANGALURU (08:00) to RIYADH (10:20)

> AI 1957: DELHI (10:00) to RIYADH (12:30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 10: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1682: Chennai (7:30) to Singapore (14:05)
> IX 1688: Chennai (9:30) to Singapore (16:05)
> IX 1171: Delhi (13:00) to Bahrain (14:45)
> IX 1445: Kochi (11:05) to Salalah (13:25)
> IX 1337: Kozhikode (11:05) to Muscat (13:00)
> IX 1373: Kozhikode (13:00) to Doha (14:35)
> IX 1815: Mangaluru (9:30) to Abu Dhabi (11:55)
> IX 1282: Mumbai (10:00) to Kuala Lumpur (17:40)

> IX 1573: Thiruvananthapuram (9:00) to Bahrain (11:15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for June 10: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1816: Abu Dhabi (12:55) to Bengaluru (18:30)
> IX 1172: Bahrain (15:45) to Delhi (22:10)
> IX 1574: Bahrain (12:15) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:20)
> IX 1374 Doha (15:35) to Kozhikode (22:20)
> IX 1281 Kuala Lumpur (18:40) to Mumbai (21:25)
> IX 1350 Muscat (14:00) to Kozhikode (19:00)
> IX 1446 Salalah (14:25) to Kochi (19:45)
> IX 1681 Singapore (15:05) to Tiruchirappalli (16:40)
> IX 1687 Singapore (17:05) to Coimbatore (18:45)

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 08:55 am

