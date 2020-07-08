Repatriation flights on July 8: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,894 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 6, carrying over 2.49 lakh passengers. Of these, 946 were inbound flights carrying 1,79,882 passengers and 948 were outbound flights with 69,931 fliers.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule for July 8:

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 8: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1274: Bahrain (16:35) to Hyderabad (23:30)> IX 1716: Abu Dhabi (18:35) to Kannur (00:05(+1))> IX 1442: Muscat (12:15) to Kochi (17:25)> IX 1434: Dubai (16:20) to Kochi (21:55)> IX 1344: Dubai (12:10) to Kozhikode (17:40)> IX 1540: Dubai (13:55) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:35)> IX 1114: Abu Dhabi (11:25) to Lucknow (16:50)> IX 1118: Muscat (13:00) to Delhi (17:30)>IX 1814: Sharjah (14:00) to Mangaluru (19:35)

> IX 1618: Muscat (15:30) to Chennai (20:50)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 8: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1273: Mumbai (14:15) to Bahrain (15:35)> IX 1715: Kannur (15:05) to Abu Dhabi (17:35)> IX 1443: Kochi (09:00) to Muscat (11:15)> IX 1435: Kochi (12:40) to Dubai (15:20)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (08:45) to Dubai (11:10)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (10:15) to Dubai (12:55)> IX 1115: Delhi (08:00) to Abu Dhabi (10:25)> IX 1117: Delhi (10:20) to Muscat (12:00)> IX 1813: Mangaluru (10:30) to Sharjah (13:00)

> IX 1617: Chennai (12:00) to Muscat (14:30)