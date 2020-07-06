Repatriation flights on July 6: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,811 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 4, carrying over 2.37 lakh passengers. Of these, 904 were inbound flights carrying 1,71,978 passengers and 907 were outbound flights with 65,856 fliers.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule for July 6:

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 6: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 1194: Dubai (11:05) to Lucknow (16:30)> IX 1540: Dubai (13:55) to Thiruvananthapuram (19:35)> IX 1687: Singapore (15:40) to Chennai (17:10)> IX 1452: Abu Dhabi (16:25) to Kochi (22:00)> IX 1344: Dubai (12:10) to Kozhikode (17:40)> IX 1623: Kuala Lumpur (19:45) to Tiruchirappalli (21:10)> IX 1442: Muscat (12:15) to Kochi (17:25)> IX 1354: Sharjah (14:00) to Coimbatore (19:40)> IX 1536: Sharjah (20:00) to Thiruvananthapuram (01:35(+1))

> IX 1450: Abu Dhabi (11:05) to Madurai (16:45)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 6: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1141: Delhi (8:00) to Dubai (10:05)> IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram (10:15) to Dubai (12:55)> IX 1688: Chennai (7:45) to Singapore (14:40)> IX 1419: Kochi (12:40) to Abu Dhabi (15:25)> IX 1343: Kozhikode (8:45) to Dubai (11:10)> IX 1624: Tiruchirappalli (12:20) to Kuala Lumpur (18:45)> IX 1443: Kochi (9:00) to Muscat (11:15)> IX 1351: Kozhikode (10:40) to Sharjah (13:00)> IX 1535: Thiruvananthapuram (16:10) to Sharjah (19:00)

> IX 1417: Kochi (7:35) to Abu Dhabi (10:05)