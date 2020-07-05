App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2020 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights on July 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 1,771 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 3, carrying over 2.32 lakh passengers. Of these, 884 were inbound flights carrying 1,68,310 passengers and 887 were outbound flights with 64,628 fliers.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule for July 5:

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 5: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

related news

> IX 1216: Abu Dhabi (11:30) to Hyderabad (16:40)
> IX 1192: Dubai (17:20) to Amritsar (22:00)
> IX 1121: Kuala Lumpur (15:45) to Delhi (18:35)
> IX 1790: Bahrain (13:15) to Kannur (20:00)
> IX 1434: Dubai (14:10) to Kochi (19:45)
> IX 1350: Muscat (14:40) to Kozhikode (19:40)
> IX 1554: Muscat (11:45) to Thiruvananthapuram (17:05)
> IX 1344: Dubai (12:10) to Kozhikode (17:40)
> IX 1638: Abu Dhabi (18:05) to Chennai (23:45)

> IX 1814: Sharjah (14:00) to Mangaluru (19:35)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 5: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 1215: Mumbai (9:00) to Abu Dhabi (10:30)
> IX 1141: Delhi (14:15) to Dubai (16:20)
> IX 1122: Delhi (7:00) to Kuala Lumpur (14:45)
> IX 1789: Kannur (10:20) to Bahrain (12:15)
> IX 1435: Kochi (10:30) to Dubai (13:10)
> IX 1337: Kozhikode (11:45) to Muscat (13:40)
> IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram (8:30) to Muscat (10:45)
> IX 1343: Kozhikode (8:45) to Dubai (11:10)
> IX 1637: Chennai (14:15) to Abu Dhabi (17:05)

> IX 1813: Mangaluru (10:30) to Sharjah (13:00)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 5, 2020 08:34 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #repatriation #World News

