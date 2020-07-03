Repatriation flights on July 3: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights. The Vande Bharat Mission entered its fourth phase from Thursday onwards.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "As on July 1, against a total number of 5,83,109 people who registered their requests with our missions abroad for repatriation to India, over 4,75,000 have returned under this mission."

This number includes more than 90,000 Indians who have returned through land border immigration checkpoints from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, he said.

Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time):

AI 0187 DELHI 1:00 TORONTO 6:45AI 0103 DELHI 1:15 WASHINGTON DC 7:05AI 0191 MUMBAI 1:30 NEWARK 7:55AI 0127 DELHI 2:20 CHICAGO 7:25AI 0101 DELHI 3:10 NEW YORK 9:00AI 1929 MUMBAI 4:00 DAMMAM 4:50AI 0273 CHENNAI 7:30 COLOMBO 9:00AI 0921 MUMBAI 7:30 RIYADH 9:30AI 1919 DELHI 7:30 BISHKEK 11:35AI 1310 DELHI 7:35 MANILA 16:35AI 1231 DELHI 9:00 DHAKA 12:00AI 1901 MUMBAI 10:30 JOHANNESBURG 16:15AI 1923 DELHI 11:30 MOSCOW 15:40AI 0302 DELHI 13:55 SYDNEY 7:20

AI 0129 MUMBAI 14:00 LONDON 19:00

Air India repatriation schedule for July 3

Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time):

AI 0274 COLOMBO 10:00 CHENNAI 11:20AI 1232 DHAKA 13:00 DELHI 15:15AI 1920 BISHKEK 12:35 DELHI 15:25AI 1920 DELHI 16:25 KOCHI 19:25AI 1930 DAMMAM 6:50 KANNUR 13:40AI 1942 RIYADH 10:30 KOZHIKODE 18:00AI 1311 MANILA 18:30 DELHI 22:30AI 1311 DELHI 23:30 JAIPUR 0:30AI 1924 MOSCOW 16:40 DELHI 1:35