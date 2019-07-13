App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Repair work on Taj Mahal minaret to be completed by September 15: Officials

Meanwhile, tourist guides at the Taj Mahal expressed concern at the return of the green bacteria that had proliferated in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna, which remains mostly dry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The repair works that begun a few days ago on one of the four minarets of the iconic Taj Mahal facing the Yamuna at the rear will be completed by September 15, ahead of the World Tourism Day, officials said.

Amar Nath Gupta, conservation assistant, supervising the repairs told PTI that speedy completion of the minaret with perfection will be ensured.

Some stones are to be replaced and the black stone linings fixed, he said, adding there was no tilt or danger to the minaret.

Close

Nam Dev, in-charge of the Taj Mahal, the 17th century monument to love, said work at the minaret has started and scaffolding was being erected.

Earlier, ASI chief of Northern circle Vasant Swarnkar had said it was "not a routine repair work but a specialised one".

Reports had said that the stone slabs of the stairs had been damaged and needed replacement. The iron clamps too had rusted.

Meanwhile, tourist guides at the Taj Mahal expressed concern at the return of the green bacteria that had proliferated in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna, which remains mostly dry.

Patches of green were discernible on the surface of the mausoleum at the rear side facing Yamuna.

The World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #India #Taj Mahal

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.