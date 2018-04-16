App
Apr 15, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir demanded

Three organisations based in Jammu and Kashmir have demanded reorganisation of the state.

The outfits -- Jammu for India, Panun Kashmir and Ladakh Budhist Association -- organised a round-table conference here today.

In a declaration, they asked the government to "create a separate State of Jammu, Union Territory of Leh-Ladakh and divide Kashmir by creating a Union Territory for Kashmir Pandits north and east of the Jhelum river.”

Accusing Pakistan of sponsoring terror activities in Kashmir, the organisations said in the declaration, "We are determined to fight the Pakistani designs in the state...We are also equally determined to fight the subversive policies of Indian political class which have complemented Pakistani machinations in the state.

