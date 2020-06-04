Unlock 1.0 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening religious places outside containment zones

As the Centre prepares for a phased exit strategy from the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the health ministry on June 4 laid out the standard operating procedure (SOP) for opening religious places.

The guidelines mentioned that religious places in containment zones will remain shut and that persons above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant woman and children below the age of 10 years will be advised to stay at home.

The generic preventive measures include maintaining minimum distance of 6 feet, use of face masks, use of alcohol-based sanitisers, maintaining respiratory hygiene and downloading the Aarogya Setu app.

Spitting in public places is prohibited and will attract a penalty, the order mentioned.

Specific instructions to be enforced by all places of worship include:

i. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

ii. Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed.

iii. All persons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

iv. Posters/standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently. Audio and video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for COVID-19 should be regularly played.

v. Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible

vi. Shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves.

vii. Proper crowd management in parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be organised.

viii. Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc, outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times

ix. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distant to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

x. Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors shall be organised.

xi. Maintain physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet at all times when queuing up for entry.

xii. People should wash their hand and feet with soap and water before entering the premises.

xiii. Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.

xiv. For air conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) shall be followed, which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all AC devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 percent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

xv. Touching of statues/idols/holy books etc will not to be allowed.

xvi. Large gatherings/congregation continues to remain prohibited.

xvii. In view of potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

xviii. Avoid physical contact while greeting each other.

xix. Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.

xx. No physical offerings like prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc to be allowed inside religious places.

xxi. Community kitchens/langars/ann-daan, etc at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

xxii. Effective sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, hand and foot-washing stations/areas.

xxiii. Frequent cleaning and disinfection to be maintained by the management of the religious place.

xxiv. The floors should particularly be cleaned multiple times.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

xxv. Proper disposal of face covers/masks/gloves left over by visitors and/or employees should be ensured.