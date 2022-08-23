English
    Rent-free accommodation for 6 months for retired CJI; round-the-clock security for retired SC judges

    Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, who demits office on Friday, will be one of the first to avail the new post-retirement facility.

    PTI
    August 23, 2022 / 09:36 PM IST

    Chief justices of India will get rent-free accommodation for six months after demitting office while apex court judges will get round-the-clock security for one year upon superannuation, the government said Tuesday.

    The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry notified the amended ‘Supreme Court Judges Rules’ to extend chauffeur facility and secretarial assistant for one year from the date of retirement to former SC judges.

    The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court is 34 judges and on an average three retire annually, a functionary pointed out.

    “A retired chief justice or a retired judge (of the apex court) shall be entitled to the protocol to extend courtesies at ceremonial lounges at airports,” the amended rule read.

    According to the notification, the chauffeur with full pay and allowances admissible to regular employees will be drawn from the establishment of the apex court or the high court.

    The secretarial assistant will be equivalent to the level of the Branch Officer in the Supreme Court.

    “A retired Chief Justice or retired judges shall be entitled to security cover round the clock at residence in addition to a round-the-clock personal security guard for a period of one year from the date of retirement,” the notification said.

    It also said that a retired chief justice of India “shall be entitled to a rent-free Type-VII accommodation at Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six months from the date of retirement.” Type VII accommodation is usually provided to sitting MPs who have been former Union ministers.

    Sources pointed out that some of these issues had come up during the recent Chief Ministers-Chief Justices Conference held here. Judges had flagged various issues and some of them were accommodated by amending SC Judges Rules on Tuesday.
    PTI
    Tags: #Chief Justice of India #CJI NV Ramana #Supreme Court
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 09:36 pm
