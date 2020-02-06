App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 09:35 PM IST

Renewables to contribute 21% of electricity demand in India in 2021-22: R K Singh

The major steps being taken by the government to meet the targets of renewable energy in the country include permitting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) up to 100 per cent under the automatic route.

PTI
Representative image
Renewable energy sources are expected to account for around 21 per cent of electricity demand in 2021-22, Power Minister R K Singh said on Thursday. "As per Central Electricity Authority's National Electricity Plan, contribution of renewable energy sources is estimated to be around 21 per cent of the total electricity demand of the country in the year 2021-22 and 24 per cent by 2026-27," Singh was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the power ministry

The major steps being taken by the government to meet the targets of renewable energy in the country include permitting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) up to 100 per cent under the automatic route, strengthening of Power Purchase Agreements(PPAs) and mandating requirement of Letter of Credit(LC) as payment security mechanism by distribution licensees for ensuring timely payments to renewable energy generators.

As part of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Accord on Climate Change, India has made a pledge that by 2030, 40 per cent of its installed power generation capacity shall be from non-fossil fuel sources and will reduce its carbon emission intensity of GDP by 33-35 per cent considering 2005 level.

The government has set a target to install 175 GW of renewable energy capacity in the country by the year 2022. This includes 100 GW from solar, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from biomass and 5 GW from small hydro power.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #R K Singh

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.