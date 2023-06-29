English
    ReNew setting up hybrid projects in Karnataka

    The projects are part of ReNew's 200 MW energy park to supply clean power to companies in Karnataka's Vijaynagara region.

    PTI
    June 29, 2023 / 10:18 PM IST
    ReNew on Thursday said it is setting up two hybrid projects of 70.2 MW in Karnataka.

    "ReNew is setting up a 27.2 MW…project for Toyota to support its renewable energy requirements for its car manufacturing plant in Bidadi, and a 43 MW power project for Sandur to kickstart its decarbonization journey," the company said in a statement.

    The two solar and wind energy projects will help reduce 150 kilotonne of CO2 emissions per year. The projects are part of ReNew's 200 MW energy park to supply clean power to companies in Karnataka's Vijaynagara region.

    The company did not provide any financial details of the projects.       According to industry estimates, to set up every 1 MW of renewable energy project, an investment of Rs 5-6 crore is required.

    Tags: #hybrid projects #Karnataka #Renew
    first published: Jun 29, 2023 10:18 pm