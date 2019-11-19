Renaming Agra? Historians, archaeologists, scholars all on board to trace origins of Taj city

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh may add a new place in their list of renamed cities.

After renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj, Faizabad as Ayodhya and the historic Mughal Sarai town of Chandauli district to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar, speculation is rife that Agra is next in line.

The history department of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BAU) has been chosen by the state administration to blow the dust off old books and dig deep into central libraries to look for ‘verifiable evidence’ of Agra’s ancient names, if any.

The university, which received a letter to that effect a few days ago, has already put research scholars and professors to work on the project, The Times of India has reported.

Professor Sugam Anand, HOD History Dept, BAU told the newspaper, “A letter from the administration was sent to our Vice Chancellor [Arvind Dixit], who forwarded it to the department. As per the correspondence, we have been asked to find verifiable and solid evidence on ancient names of Agra, if there were any."

Prof Anand added that no time limit has been set for the research and that independent scholars working on Agra’s history, archaeologists and historians will also be approached by BAU for research.

“We will try our best to go through all resources present on the subject, be it state or central libraries or other reference points,” he said.

He also said this was not the first time that the University was tasked with working on a special project by the administration. Earlier, it had been asked by the Centre, via the Archaeological Survey of India, to do research on “Shivaji’s prison”.

Anand also told the publication about the various theories tracing Agra’s origin – “some around Rishi Angira, some other from the Mahabharat times, where the city was referred to as Agravan” – asserting that they need to be verified.

However, there has been no official confirmation on the move from Lucknow.

According to a UP government website, the earliest citation of Agra is in Mahabharat, where it is called Agravan, meaning ‘front of the forest’. The city is located outside a forest in the Ganga-Yamuna doab. The newspaper has cited the epic as saying that the Sursena dynasty, into which Lord Krishna was born, maintained an outpost at Agravan.

Besides, ancient Greco-Roman scholar Claudius Plotemy is believed to have referred to Agra by its current name in his Geographia and placed it on the map of the world.

Local historian Raj Kishore Raje, who wrote Tavareekh-e-Agra (history of Agra), told the newspaper, “In the early 19th century, Lieutenant Colonel James Tod also mentioned Agravan in his Annals and Antiquities of Rajasthan. However, there was no evidence to prove that Agra was known as Agravan.”