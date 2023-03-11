 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Remove bottlenecks, complete Shongtong hydel project by July 2025: Himachal CM to officials

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Image: Wikipedia)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to remove all the bottlenecks causing delay in the work of the 450-MW Shongtong Hydroelectric Power Project within a week and complete its construction by July 2025.

Presiding over a review meeting here on Friday evening, the chief minister said the tender for this project was awarded in 2012, but the construction work had been delayed due to various reasons.

Delayed projects incur increased costs and losses to the state, therefore the project needs to be completed within the stipulated time, he stated, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.

He directed officials of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) to resolve all the bottlenecks causing delays within a week.