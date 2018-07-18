Remove 113 'specialist' doctors: Uttarakhand Medical Council

The Uttarakhand state medical council has suggested removal of “specialists” doctors who acquired their degrees from unrecognised institutions of Uttar Pradesh. These doctors are presently working as specialists in different hospitals in Uttarakhand. According to the medical council, these doctors have done post-graduation from "unrecognised" medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh under the state government’s quota. As per a report in The Times of India, it violates MCI and state council rules.

It was originally the state government who guided the MBBS doctors to acquiring the specialist degrees, however, failed to notice the recognition status (from MCI) of the colleges. As a result, the state medical council has now guided to debar these doctors from performing specialist tasks.

On the request of anonymity, a DG office’s senior doctor said: "It is surprising that the state government sent its doctors to pursue specialist course from such institutions and we have learnt that even now 19 doctors are pursuing the course from those unrecognised colleges which will finish in year 2019. And council will disapprove their qualification to work as a specialist." Another source told the paper said that it was government who sent them to pursue the degrees and even paid for it. In such scenario, the department will have to adjust the laws to enable the doctors continue their specialist jobs.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the registrar of the Medical Council and the Director General (health) has reportedly directed the health department to either abolish their degrees or allow them to work as specialist doctors.