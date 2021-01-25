MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Remote voting project mock trials soon: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that a research project on remote voting was underway and “it has made good progress”.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
File image: CEC Sunil Arora

File image: CEC Sunil Arora


India’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said on January 24 that trials of the Election Commission’s remote voting project would be conducted soon.

In a televised address on the eve of the National Voters Day, Arora chalked out EC’s vision going forward.

Remote voting refers to enabling a voter to cast his or her franchise from any polling station in the country, not just the station or constituency the person is registered in. This is seen as an important programme as it would help lakhs of voters who live outside their home constituencies for work or education to vote.

Arora said that the Commission had already started a research project on remote voting using technology along with the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras, and other institutions and “it has made good progress”. He added that “mock trials of this project” would begin soon.

The chief election commissioner also said that another significant change was “granting postal ballot facilities to overseas electors”. The proposal is under “active consideration” of the Union Law Ministry, he added.

Close

Related stories

During the address, Arora also urged voters in poll-bound states of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to participate in the election exercise in large numbers. Assembly elections in these states and Union Territory are likely to happen in April-May.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Election Commission #India
first published: Jan 25, 2021 10:37 am

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.