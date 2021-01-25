Remote voting project mock trials soon: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

File image: CEC Sunil Arora

India’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said on January 24 that trials of the Election Commission’s remote voting project would be conducted soon.

In a televised address on the eve of the National Voters Day, Arora chalked out EC’s vision going forward.

Remote voting refers to enabling a voter to cast his or her franchise from any polling station in the country, not just the station or constituency the person is registered in. This is seen as an important programme as it would help lakhs of voters who live outside their home constituencies for work or education to vote.

Arora said that the Commission had already started a research project on remote voting using technology along with the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras, and other institutions and “it has made good progress”. He added that “mock trials of this project” would begin soon.

The chief election commissioner also said that another significant change was “granting postal ballot facilities to overseas electors”. The proposal is under “active consideration” of the Union Law Ministry, he added.

During the address, Arora also urged voters in poll-bound states of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to participate in the election exercise in large numbers. Assembly elections in these states and Union Territory are likely to happen in April-May.