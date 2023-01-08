 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Remittance cost for workers outside India likely to be brought down to 3% by 2027: Official

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

G20 leaders have attached a lot of importance to the high remittance cost for workers outside India, and efforts are underway to bring the rate down to an average of 3 per cent by 2027, a top official said on Sunday.

At present, the remittance cost, on an average, stands at around 6 per cent of each transaction, he said.

''Workers and labourers employed outside India have to bear a high remittance cost, and G20 leaders have attached a lot of significance to reduction of this rate.

''The aim is to bring it down to an average of 3 per cent by 2027,'' said Chanchal Sarkar, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs.

Sarkar was speaking at a briefing ahead of the first Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion meeting of the G20, scheduled to be held in Kolkata from January 9-11.