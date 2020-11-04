172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|reminds-of-emergency-ib-minister-prakash-javadekar-condemns-arnab-goswamis-arrest-6063591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Reminds of Emergency': I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest

Police on Wednesday arrested Goswami from his residence in Mumbai for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said.

PTI

Reacting to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday described it as "an attack on press freedom" in Maharashtra and said it reminded of the "Emergency days".

Javadekar tweeted, "We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra."

"This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this," he said.

A team of Alibaug Police picked up Goswami from his residence Mumbai. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 09:56 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

