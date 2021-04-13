Remdesivir shortage: Hundreds throng BJP's office in Surat after party announces free doses

Remdesivir. Representative image

Hundreds queued up outside the Bhartiya Janata Party office in Surat after state party President CR Patil announced free distribution of 5,000 doses of Remdesivir amid a shortage of the anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Over 100-meter-long queue was seen outside the BJP's office on April 12, Indian Express reported. The free distribution started from the BJP's Surat office on April 10.

One of those in line was Meena Patel who sought one dose of the injection for her mother Maruben.

After a private car carrying Remdesivir injections entered the BJP office, members of the BJP youth-wing workers along with former corporator Manu Patel, distributed orange-paper tokens with the lotus symbol -- BJP’s election symbol -- and numbers on them.

The token also had the date and signature of BJP IT department’s local head Vijay Radadiya, the report said.

“In the first round, they took 50 people inside the premises. My turn came in the second round," Patel told the newspaper.

Paatil courted controversy when he announced free distribution of Remdesivir, despite a severe shortage of the drug.

The Opposition Congress has sought registration of an FIR against Paatil. A Congress delegation, led by state unit chief Amit Chavda, called on Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and sought strict action against Paatil for "flouting rules".

"No one knows how Paatil procured 5,000 Remdesivir injections. Is he having any licence to buy and store such critical drug in his premises? How much money was spent (to buy the drug) and under which law it was procured? There is absolutely no information available about it," Chavda said after meeting the Governor.

We want the police to lodge an FIR and arrest Paatil for this illegal act so that others refrain from doing such acts in the future, said Chavda.

Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani wrote to the States and Union Territories to step up enforcement drive to stop hoarding, black marketing, and overcharging of Remdesivir.