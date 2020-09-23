Remdesivir batch withdrawn due to inferior quality: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

A batch of Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19 patients has been withdrawn in view of "sub-standard quality" of the medicine, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

He told reporters that the move caused a short-term shortage of the drug in the state.

"A batch of Remdesivir medicine was found to be (of) substandard (quality) and has been withdrawn, resulting into a short term shortage in its supply," he said.

Seeking to allay concerns over shortage of Remdesivir, the minister said the government held talks with pharma companies and ensured sufficient supply of the medicine for COVID-19 patients.

"I spoke to collectors of various districts in the state and asked them to place orders of the medicine (Remdesivir) as per their respective requirement. Its supply will soon increase and patients will get their routine dosages," the minister said.

Tope further said NCP chief Sharad Pawar has stepped in and assured to arrange 1,000 injections of Remdesivir in his personal capacity for the treatment of people.

Maharashtra had 2,72,410 active cases as on September 22 while the total caseload stood at 12,42,770.