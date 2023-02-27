 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Remarks against PM Modi: SC extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till March 3

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till March 3 the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Assam Police had last week arrested Khera in the case.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Assam, that the state police wanted to file its reply.

Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, also said that she will also be filing the response in the matter.