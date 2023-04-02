 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Remark against Uddhav Thackeray: Maha court discharges Union minister Narayan Rane

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

Union Minister Narayan Rane

A magistrate court in Maharashtra's Raigad district has discharged Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayan Rane in a case pertaining to his controversial remark made in 2021 against the then chief minister Udhav Thackeray.

An FIR was registered against Rane in 2021 at Mahad in Raigad under Indian Penal Code Sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief).

Rane was arrested from the coastal Ratnagiri district for his remark that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

He was later granted bail by a court. Chief Judicial Magistrate (Raigad-Alibaug) S W Ugale on Saturday discharged the BJP leader in the case.