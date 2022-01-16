Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

Hindu religious leader Yati Narsinghanand, who was arrested on January 15 for making objectionable remarks against women, has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, NDTV reported.

Narsinghanand had come in the news recently for organising an event in Haridwar last month where incendiary speeches were raised against a minority community.

According to the NDTV report, police have clarified that the religious leader has been issued a notice in the hate speech case and that he would soon be remanded in that case too.

“Yati Narsinghanand has been arrested for derogatory comments against women, not the Haridwar hate speech case right now. He has been issued a notice in that case so far. He will be remanded for the hate speech case too, the procedure is on. We will include the hate speech details also in the remand application,” police said.

The misogyny case was filed against him based on a complaint filed earlier in January over the derogatory remarks he had made against women belonging to other religious groups.