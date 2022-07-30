English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Religious animosity affects entire nation, we have to work together to counter it: Ajit Doval

    He said that efforts are required to sort out misunderstandings and make every religious body feel part of India.

    July 30, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST
    NSA Ajit Doval (File image: Reuters)

    NSA Ajit Doval (File image: Reuters)

    National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday said that there are some people who create animosity in the name of religion and ideology which affects the entire nation and to counter this, religious leaders will have to work together.

    He said that efforts are required to sort out misunderstandings and make every religious body feel part of India.

    He made these remarks in the presence of religious leaders from different religions at an interfaith conference organised by All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

    "Some people create animosity in name of religion that adversely affects the entire country. We cannot be mute spectator to this. To counter religious animosity, we have to work together and make every religious body feel part of India. In this we sail and sink together," Doval said in the conference.

    At the conference, religious leaders under the aegis of AISSC passed a resolution to "ban organisations like PFI" and other such fronts which have been "indulging in anti-national activities".
    Tags: #Ajit Doval #National Security Advisor #religion #religious animosity
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 06:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.