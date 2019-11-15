App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Religare Finvest Ltd case: Court sends ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh to ED custody

A duty magistrate sent both the accused to the Enforcement Directorate's custody in a proceeding held at the Tihar central jail due to an ongoing strike by lawyers in district courts.

A court here on Friday sent former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani to ED custody till November 18 in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

A duty magistrate sent both the accused to the Enforcement Directorate's custody in a proceeding held at the Tihar central jail due to an ongoing strike by lawyers in district courts.

The ED had taken both the accused in its custody on November 14 inside the jail here, where they were lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Singh and Godhwani are accused of laundering money, punishable under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the central agency said.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Malvinder Singh #Religare Finvest Ltd case

