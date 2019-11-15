Religare Finvest Ltd case: Court sends ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh to ED custody

A court here on Friday sent former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani to ED custody till November 18 in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

A duty magistrate sent both the accused to the Enforcement Directorate's custody in a proceeding held at the Tihar central jail due to an ongoing strike by lawyers in district courts.

The ED had taken both the accused in its custody on November 14 inside the jail here, where they were lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam, a lawyer associated with the case said.