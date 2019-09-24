Relief to drivers! Centre asks states to accept digital vehicle documents

In a huge relief to motorists, the Centre has asked the state governments and their police departments not to issue challan if they produce transport documents such as Driving License (DL), Registration Certificate (RC), Insurance and pollution under control (PUC) in electronic form, according to a report by the Times of India.

The move will help drivers to avoid paying hefty fines if they have relevant documents, but are not carrying them while driving.

According to the report, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways received complaints of law enforcing agencies for not considering the transport documents stored in DigiLocker or m-Parivahan as valid once and imposing fines for carrying them along while commuting.

“Citizens are unnecessarily being harassed and asked to produce the original document. When they are unable to produce the original physical copy of the documents and produce only the digital documents, they are being considered as driving without DL, RC, insurance, PUC etc and are being fined for it,” the ministry said in its statement.

The Ministry has also reiterated that state transport departments must make the PUC details of all vehicles in “electronic form” in m-Parivahan and e-Challan platform to avoid harassment and inconvenience to citizens, the report said.

“If the citizen is not able to show the digital copy or information on DigiLocker or m-Parivahan due to unavailability of mobile or any such platform, in such a case enforcement agency can verify the details of DL and RC on their m-Parivahan app or e-challan app by entering the DL number or vehicle number,” the statement said.



mParivahan - Complete Transport Solution for Citizens. pic.twitter.com/Z7pD1iC6zU — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) September 24, 2019



The DigiLocker platform of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and the mParivahan mobile app of this Ministry has the facility to pull a citizen's Driving Licence or the Registration Certificate or any other certificate in an electronic form.

The Centre has also asked all states to ensure linking of emission test data of vehicles with Vahan database.

The Ministry had earlier issued a notification for amendment in the rule 115 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 in June, 2018 for linkage of PUC certificate with Vahan database.

"It is requested that all the PUC (pollution under control) vendors be directed to comply with the guidelines to facilitate electronic uploading of emissions test data to vahan data base...," the ministry said in an advisory to the states.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, the ministry has stressed upon adopting this step urgently especially since the operationalisation of certain provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the revised provisions for penalties for driving vehicle violating air pollution standards etc as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the ministry said in a statement.

The government has set up a central depository called Vahan to store data relating to all vehicles.