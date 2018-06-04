Relief for Mumbai commuters! RTO plans strict action against errant auto drivers during monsoon

In a major relief for road commuters in Mumbai during the monsoon, regional transport office (RTO) is mulling a crackdown on errant

autorickshaw drivers for fare refusal.

RTO officials often receive complaints against auto and taxi drivers about refusals and the problem exacerbates during monsoon. To curb this situation, the department is likely to launch a fresh drive against it, according to a report in The Times of India.

The given statistics of past seven years show that over 15,000 complaints were registered against deviant auto and taxi drivers at the four RTOs in the city. Out of this, 60 percent of the complaints against auto and taxi drivers are about refusals to ply commuters.

Going into the details of received complaints, the figures show that a maximum of them are during the monsoon months. The dwindling number of BEST buses and kaali-peeli taxi population in the city is likely to compound the woe of people as their dependency is increasing on auto rickshaw.

The department is already hearing such cases. But, as the city has received pre-monsoon rains, it is now planning to launch a fresh drive to curb refusals during the season.

Talking about the fare refusal with the publication, transport activist GR Vora demanded to impose penalty and even suspension of the permit/licence of drivers in case they found guilty of refusing passengers and leave them stranded in the rain.

However, autorickshaw drivers denied refusing passengers deliberately and said that they do this only in case of personal emergency.