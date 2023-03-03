 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Reliance to set up 10 GW solar plant, invest Rs 40,000 crore for 5G rollout in AP: Mukesh Ambani

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

Speaking at the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, said his group is investing Rs 40,000 crore for rollout of ultra-high speed 5G telephony network in the state.

"I would like to assure you that Reliance will continue to be an unflinching partner to the people and the Government of Andhra Pradesh in your state's all-around accelerated progress," Ambani said. (Mukesh Ambani - File image)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced plans for setting up a 10 gigawatt solar plant in Andhra Pradesh as his oil-to-telecom conglomerate bets big on renewable sources which can be converted into carbon-free green hydrogen.

Speaking at the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, said his group is investing Rs 40,000 crore for rollout of ultra-high speed 5G telephony network in the state.

"This morning, I am happy to announce that we will continue our investments and we will invest in 10 gigawatt of renewable solar energy in the state of Andhra Pradesh," he said without giving investment details.

Reliance had in 2021 announced plans to create by 2030 capacity to generate at least 100 GW of electricity from renewable sources, which can be converted into carbon-free green hydrogen. It is also investing in setting up giga-factories to manufacture components for the green energy value chain.