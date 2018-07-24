App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 01:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance June quarter premium up 8% to Rs 755 cr

Our journey of quality and profitability continues with the rise in persistency as well as NBAP (new business achieved profit), led by origination control and, systemic process enhancements towards customer engagement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company today said its total premium grew by 8 percent to Rs 755 crore in April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period. The company said it had assets under management of Rs 19,335 crore as on June 30 this year, up 11 percent from same period a year ago.

Its renewal premium during the period under review rose by 6 percent to Rs 552 crore.

"Our journey of quality and profitability continues with the rise in persistency as well as NBAP (new business achieved profit), led by origination control and, systemic process enhancements towards customer engagement.

"In this path of transformation, digital will continue to play an important role and our target is to improve the qualitative parameters further, and thereby grow the embedded value," said Ashish Vohra, ED & CEO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company is a private sector life insurance company promoted by Anil Ambani Group-led Reliance Capital.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 12:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.