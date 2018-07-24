Reliance Nippon Life Insurance June quarter premium up 8% to Rs 755 cr

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company today said its total premium grew by 8 percent to Rs 755 crore in April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period. The company said it had assets under management of Rs 19,335 crore as on June 30 this year, up 11 percent from same period a year ago.

Its renewal premium during the period under review rose by 6 percent to Rs 552 crore.

"Our journey of quality and profitability continues with the rise in persistency as well as NBAP (new business achieved profit), led by origination control and, systemic process enhancements towards customer engagement.

"In this path of transformation, digital will continue to play an important role and our target is to improve the qualitative parameters further, and thereby grow the embedded value," said Ashish Vohra, ED & CEO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company is a private sector life insurance company promoted by Anil Ambani Group-led Reliance Capital.